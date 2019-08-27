A family of nine was putting their lives back together on Monday after a weekend fire claimed their home.
The Red Cross stepped in after Saturday night’s blaze to assist the homeowners as has the Guada-Comal Disaster Alliance. The alliance is a new organization that unites churches in Guadalupe and Comal Counties to prepare for and minister together in times of disaster.
Jeri Burgess, the GCDA executive director, said she spoke with one of the homeowners, Yolanda on Sunday.
“She said the greatest need at the moment was cleaning up the property,” Burgess said. “So, I’m trying to work with our resources to help her get the property cleaned up.”
They were waiting on the all clear from Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder to enter the area.
One thing the homeowner wants to do is salvage the metal on the property, so she can sell it.
“There’s really nothing else that’s salvageable,” Burgess said.
Other than the Red Cross, Burgess said the Salvation Army will attempt to contact the family as well.
She said even the Moms of New Braunfels are trying to reach out to them.
“It’s going to be a long road,” she said. “From my experience, as far as people want to help, considering the situation she’s in right, monetary donations are probably the best.”
If people want to donate to the GCDA, they will forward any and all money donated to the Lopez family.
Lopez’s neighbor, Shelley Carr, said a GoFundMe has been set up for the family.
Additionally, fajita plates will be sold on Saturday, though details have yet to be determined.
Fire crews received the call of a structure fire at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Meadow Crest and found a mobile home fully on fire.
With low water resources in the area, the Lake Dunlap Fire Department requested aid from other fire departments such as McQueeney, Marion, New Braunfels and Schertz, many of those provided tankers.
Schertz EMS provided medical support.
The first truck arrived at 8:20 p.m., and by 8:26 p.m. multiple fire trucks and personnel arrived.
“All the occupants of the home were evacuated at the time of the time of the fire department’s arrival,” Pinder said.
Officials said it appeared the fire started in the master bedroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.