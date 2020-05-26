Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an accident that killed two people near New Braunfels Regional Airport on Saturday.
Sgt. Orlando “Gus” Moreno, safety and education public information officer based at the DPS office in San Antonio, confirmed DPS troopers worked the accident scene but was unable to provide more details.
Sources said the accident involved a 17-year-old male and a female, which Moreno could not confirm.
“I’m awaiting necessary information before I can release details of this crash,” Moreno said Tuesday afternoon.
Ethan Lindner, New Braunfels Fire Department battalion chief, said units were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the 1000 block of Kroesche Lane at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.
“Units arrived to the location, almost near the Stars and Stripes Drive-In, where there was a vehicle fire,” Lindner said, adding the vehicle, an Infinity Q50 SUV, had struck a tree.
“It apparently ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire,” Lindner added.
NBPD dispatchers alerted CCSO’s deputies to the scene.
“Our dispatch received the call from NBPD at approximately 5:04 p.m.,” CCSO Lt. Mike Smith said. “It originally came in as a vehicle fire … Our deputies provided traffic control while NBFD worked the fire and DPS worked the crash.”
Smith said he did not have any further details. Lindner said 11 NBFD responders worked the accident scene for three hours. He deferred requests for details — such as the ages and hometowns of the deceased — to DPS investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.