The school year just started but the Comal Independent School District board of trustees is already looking ahead.
Trustees will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district’s Support Services Building board room, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels.
The board will continue discussions about a potential 2020 bond; receive a quarterly construction update; consider approval for maximum class size exceptions; and possibly approve an ordinance setting the tax rate for the 2019 tax year.
The meeting will also include the monthly tax report update, a superintendent report on how to maximize academic performance, the second reading of a TASB policy update and emergency purchase notification of a building automation system.
Notable growth in the district has prompted the need for consideration of several of these items, such as the consideration for approval of maximum class size exceptions.
During a Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce transportation committee meeting earlier this month, Jessica Fischer, director of transportation for Comal ISD said the district is expected to reach its peak enrollment in the next month, despite demographic reports slating that mark to be hit between November and January.
“Also, after the third day we were at 24,758 students and as of (the fourth day) we were about 70 away from our peak number for enrollment,” Fischer said. “We could get the peak in September, based on what keeps rolling in at this point, so they’re coming, and they’re coming quickly.”
Trustees will also:
• Receive reports and updates and consider actions on board policies, academics and more.
• Discuss and consider approval of consent agenda items that include consideration for a nominee for appraisal district boards.
• Discuss and consider budget amendments.
For more, visit www.comalisd.org.
