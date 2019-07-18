An artificial body of standing water near the New Braunfels Regional Airport drew the attention of local residents earlier this week concerned about it becoming a mosquito breeding ground.
The water, likely created during recent construction on driveway improvements, was treated with mosquito dunks Wednesday morning as a precaution, and the city is working with a contractor to figure out the best way to drain the water.
“Standing water is bad this time of the year, so what the airport staff is going to do is they’re getting mosquito dunks and they’re going to put those out there,” said New Braunfels City Engineer Greg Malatek on Tuesday afternoon. “Right now we’re working with the contractor to figure out who’s responsible and to take care of it but either way, it will be taken care of.”
In the meantime the city will make sure to treat water so it is mosquito free, Malatek said.
“When we had it inspected, we didn’t see any larvae out there so that’s a good sign,” Malatek said. “We’re still going to put out those dunks though, and hopefully by the end of the month have that water drained.”
Drainage in the area looks to be in good condition, and this should not be a reoccurring issue, Malatek said.
Residents concerned about mosquito populations should be aware the city offers an on-going program of treating standing water on public property with mosquito dunks where it is not feasible to drain the water, Malatek said.
As for private property, owners should aim to reduce standing water at this time of year to keep down the mosquito population, said Sheri Masterson, public information officer for the city in a released statement.
“Breeding places for mosquitoes include swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys, clogged rain gutters and French drains,” Masterson said. “Standing water should be eliminated promptly, as mosquitoes can grow from egg to adult in as little as seven days.”
To help control mosquito populations and combat the threat of West Nile Virus and other mosquito-related illnesses, the city provides free mosquito dunks New Braunfels residents.
The mosquito dunks will be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the city hall lobby at 550 Landa St. The city provides package per household.
Residents outside at dusk or dawn should aim to wear mosquito repellent, or to cover their arms and legs when outside, said Bryan Ruiz, environmental services manager for the city.
“The public plays a crucial part of the overall mosquito solution by eliminating mosquito breeding areas in their yard and limiting their exposure to mosquitoes,” Ruiz said.
