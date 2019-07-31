Johnny Duncan spent hours baking in the Texas heat and humidity in June painting one of his star characters.
It was the inaugural Shakespeare Festival, and he spray-painted, Kaiju (Japanese for strange beast) with a dagger and skull, and the words, “To be or not to be,” on the top right of the portrait.
It’s a scene out of the playwright’s “Hamlet.”
When he thinks of Shakespeare, it doesn’t translate to his art — if people go by the rules.
Following the rules is not something he’s known for.
“I just wanted to bring that aspect out of my universe and kind of play with it,” he said.
It’s two worlds coming together.
Now this painting has been dedicated to Morgan’s Wonderland, one of the participants at Shakespeare Festival, which happened at the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council on Tuesday.
Morgan’s Wonderland, in San Antonio, is also the world’s first ultra-accessible theme park.
Duncan said dedicating the painting to them just seemed right.
“That whole subculture is a niche, and especially in modern times,” Duncan said.
When he was in high school, he said there was a program called Pals that assisted special needs students.
“I guess a part of me has always been around it,” he said.
He participated in Life Bridges, a transitional program at Comal Independent School District that helps young adults with disabilities increase their independence in a family and community setting.
“When it comes to Morgan’s Wonderland, and operations like the Greater New Braunfels Art Council doing a Shakespeare Festival, I think people need to be more mindful of the opportunities that are out there, and opportunities that are slowly coming up,” Duncan said. “There’s a place for things like this.”
Nikki Young, edutainment director for Morgan’s Wonderland, said it’s a great opportunity to be a part of New Braunfels.
“It shows that our message of inclusion is expanding beyond 1604, beyond 35, beyond the walls of the city,” Young said. “So having the city of New Braunfels and include an adaptive performance, an inner inclusive Shakespeare group is awesome.”
The fact that we got selected to have a piece of New Braunfels come to the park is really a gift. We’ll always have that as a commemorative representation of the fact that our worlds came together. It’s all about inclusion and we’re very grateful for this.”
Felicia Miller, founder and artistic director for A Creative You, and one of the cohosts of the Shakespeare Festival, said she feels like New Braunfels is growing by the minute.
“It’s so nice to have our own events and to include other cities as well,” she said. “It’s been a beautiful joining of talents with this first annual Shakespeare festival back in June.”
She hopes next year they will bring another to spread their wings and work together again.
Duncan’s piece will be on display at Morgan’s Wonderland, which Young says will be a spot for people to take photos at.
For more information on Morgan’s Wonderland, visit https://www.morganswonderland.com.
For more information on the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council, visit https://www.gnbac.org.
