New Braunfels police and New Braunfels Independent School District officials on Friday confirmed the detention of an eighth-grade student who police say fabricated a report of an upcoming threat to the New Braunfels Middle School campus.
“Earlier this week, the New Braunfels Police Department detained a New Braunfels Middle School student on a felony charge of false alarm or report following a thorough investigation into claims she made about a threat to the NBMS campus,” said David Ferguson, NBPD communications coordinator. “That investigation revealed that not only was the threat not credible, but that the student had fabricated the information she gave to campus administrators and to police.”
Ferguson said police spent more than a week investigating claims made by a 13-year-old female student, who claimed she was asked to help plan a mass shooting at the school. A report, aired by a San Antonio television station Thursday, featured the girl’s mother who was baffled why her daughter had been arrested and taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.
Days into investigating her claims, police determined the girl’s claims were not credible. On Monday, Greg Hughes, school principal, issued a letter to parents stating “NBMS campus administration was informed of a student claim regarding an alleged threat that was made against our campus.
“With the assistance of (NBPD) School Resource Officer Mike Allison, we were able to determine this was just a rumor and there was no evidence to substantiate the claim … Please know that our campus is safe for all children to attend tomorrow.”
Ferguson said the girl’s false claims “led to rumors being spread amongst students, a heightened state of alert by campus officials, a significant law enforcement investigation into the claims, and letters being sent to parents by the district.”
Ferguson said the girl’s statement violated Chapter 42, Section 6 of the Texas Penal Code, which states, “A person commits an offense (of false alarm or report) if he knowingly initiates, communicates or circulates a report of a present, past, or future bombing, fire, offense, or other emergency that he knows is false or baseless and that would ordinarily … cause action by an official or volunteer agency organized to deal with emergencies.”
Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD communications director, said the district released the following statement on Thursday:
“The most recent report of an alleged threat at one of our schools resulted in a rumor spreading among the school community for more than a week,” it said. “NBISD and the local police department issued statements to the parents to ease their fears once they were able to determine that it was just a rumor and there was no evidence to substantiate the claim.
“We always encourage students and our community members to ‘See Something, Say Something’ when they truly witness or encounter a questionable situation or potential threat.
“In any instance when a report is made and found to be non-credible or false, we do our due diligence to find out about the source. If a report is found to be false and has caused a disruption to school operations, the student or students responsible could possibly face consequences both through the school and law enforcement.”
Ferguson said the NBPD “strongly emphasizes the seriousness of falsely claiming a crime has been committed. Investigations like this one take a significant amount of time and manpower and potentially prevent officers from spending time investigating real threats.
“We would also like to assure residents that NBPD will always take every report of a threat seriously and they will be investigated thoroughly. But if those reports prove to be false, we also assure the public that our officers will learn the truth and make arrests accordingly.”
The news report said the girl had been released to her parents’ custody. NBPD and NBISD officials could not comment further on the juvenile case involving privacy issues.
