Tuesday’s elections will be a whole new experience for Comal County residents, who for the first time will cast ballots at their choice of 13 voting centers throughout the county.
“This is a higher than normal turnout, far better than two years ago,” Cynthia Jaqua, Comal County elections administrator, said of the balloting that primarily features 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
The 12-day early voting period ended at 7 p.m. Friday. Through Thursday, county cast 5,453 ballots at six early voting sites. Combined with 166 mail-in votes, the total represented 5.4 percent of 103,866 eligible voters. Donna Dandridge, voter registrar, said daily totals averaged 650 voters a day, with a high of 898 on Thursday.
Most early ballots were cast at the county’s election center on Seguin Avenue. High turnouts were also reported in Bulverde, where residents are selecting board members for the Bulverde Area Rural Library District and Emergency Services District No. 3.
“In that area, the favorite (polling site) is the Mammen Family Public Library, which is back as a poll after it undergoing renovations,” Jaqua said.
Through Thursday, Guadalupe County had 6,012 in-person and mail-in early ballots for the amendments, and mayors and city council members in Cibolo and Schertz. About 1,000 Comal voters reside in Schertz; some residents in both counties will select Green Valley Special Utility District board members.
New voting machines
In 2018, Comal County was among 78 Texas counties that used Hart InterCivic Inc.’s eSlate voting machines for party primaries, runoffs and the general election. While Comal wasn’t among the counties experiencing problems with ballot tabulations or other issues, the county upgraded to Hart’s new Verity system.
Jaqua said the county spent $1.42 million for 275 Verity machines, software and associated equipment. They are easier to operate than eSlate’s dial selection format that confused some voters.
The kiosk’s touch-screen displays candidates and issues, accepts voter selections and flips the pages in a way that’s less demanding and faster to complete.
Dandridge likens the touch screens to using cell phones.
“People are very intuitive and used to using them,” she said. “And they’ll know when they’re finished when they see the American flag.”
Verity is more secure to defend against hacking and can convert to provide paper backups of digital tabulations.
“Five call-touch, or taller machines, and one access-touch machine – a smaller one for wheelchair access, will be at each center,” Jaqua said. “They are delightful. Counting the votes is easier too, if you miss a step, it prompts you – you can’t make a mistake.”
Off-year election turnouts
The county is on track for a pretty good test of those machines after an abysmal showing in the last off-year election. Only 3,414 voters, about 3.63% of those eligible, turned out for the 2017 constitutional amendment election.
Jaqua said 12.57% of 73,355 registered in the county participated in the 2011 election. The failed Comal Independent School District bond proposal spurred a turnout of 20.5% (77,950 total voters) in 2013 and 14.9% (83,499 voters) turned out in 2015 to approve $76 million for a new county jail and sheriff’s office, and Spring Branch incorporation.
“Voters don’t come out for the amendment propositions like they do for the bonds for schools or the jail,” Jaqua said. “Naturally there’s always going to be a bigger turnout for whatever (local issue) there might be.”
Permanent voting centers
Comal, Bexar, Kendall and Hays counties hope for successful tests of universal voting centers on Tuesday, which the state will consider in approving them permanently.
Jaqua said about 90 workers will staff Comal’s centers.
“On the door at each of the polls we have to post a sign with a map that lists the closest other polling locations that voters can go,” Jaqua said, adding 100 feet away from entry staffers will ask exiting voters why they selected that site, if they knew they could vote at other sites, and if they liked being able to vote at any site.
Jaqua said those results, public hearing comment and other input will go to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, which will consider approving the county to use them in subsequent elections – beginning with the March 3, 2020 party primaries.
“We’re asking the voters to take the survey – it’s very basic and we’re looking for their opinions,” Dandridge said. “It doesn’t ask people how they voted, but what they think about voting at that location.”
