Texas’ oil and gas sector may dip over the next few years, but the service sector is doing well, according to a Federal Reserve forecast.
Keith R. Phillips, assistant vice president and senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, talked about what the national and state economies might look like in the near future during a luncheon Thursday.
Topics covered subjects including oil and gas, the service sector, trade and the coronavirus. The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Business University held the event as an educational opportunity for local business owners and others in the area.
The Bank of Dallas does the biggest survey of energy producers in the U.S., Phillips said.
“The fourth quarter was pretty weak,” Phillips said. “There was a slight improvement in the outlook but not very much. Overall, the energy sector at best is going to have a weak year. At worst, it’s going to continue its decline.”
Phillips said compared to San Antonio and Austin, New Braunfels is not as affected by slumps in Texas oil.
In 2015 and 2016, oil prices slumped and Texas’ job growth was below the national average. Now Texas is above the national average, and according to a six-month forecast, job growth will continue to grow.
Meanwhile, Texas jobs grew 2.2% in 2019 and are projected to grow 2.1% this year.
One attendee asked Phillips about population growth in Texas, and Phillips said they expect it to be positive but many people only move for certain reasons.
“Moving is costly,” Phillips said. “They move because they lost their job and the area is kind of weak and start looking around and see there are jobs here, and they can afford a house with their income much more than, like, California.”
Texas is still forecasted to have a stronger economy compared to the rest of the nation. Some potential dangers are a sharp decline in oil prices, the coronavirus, trade war escalation and a national recession.
Retail is also weak due to online purchasing, such as Amazon Prime and other delivery services.
“Retail in general is going through a transformation, but overall consumer spending is strong,” Phillips said.
Steve Brockman, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce vice president of leadership and small business programs, he sees in his work that New Braunfels’ retail is stronger than other cities’ because it is rooted in locally owned brick-and-mortar stores.
“We have some really strong entrepreneurs here in town who are finding a special niche, and I think they’re able to provide an experience unlike what you can find online,” Brockman said. “And that’s where they’ve really done a great job of capitalizing on their opportunity here.”
Kathy deBerjeois, vice president and loan officer with Trust Texas Bank, said she enjoyed the presentation and thinks New Braunfels’ economy will be positive, especially with so many people moving here.
“Overall it’s a positive outlook for this area,” deBerjeois said. “But of course we’ve got the elections and with what he was talking about … and the effect that the tariffs (have) and unforeseen things like the coronavirus.”
Brockman said he was glad so many people attended the luncheon. He said the chamber’s business advisory committee puts lots of time into these Business University seminars.
“We’re going to have three more this year and our goal is to be a corporate training program for our local businesses,” Brockman said. “So they can come in on a lunch hour and have some really good classes like this.”
