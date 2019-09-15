For anyone who’s ever wanted to help out their community just by drinking wine and listening to live music, the 33rd Gruene Music & Wine Fest is your cup of tea — or glass of wine.
Acting as United Way of Comal County’s single largest fundraiser every year, proceeds from the 33rd Gruene Music & Wine Fest are distributed throughout the community into local charities and nonprofits.
Last year’s festival raised $153,523 for United Way — a figure event organizers are hoping to beat this year.
“We strive to increase our donation year over year,” said Crystal Kinman, marketing manager of Gruene Hall. “Everyone who buys a ticket and attends makes a difference, so our fingers are crossed for sunshine.”
The event was first held in 1986 as a one-day music festival, the United Way of Comal County was the original beneficiary, Kinman said.
“From day one, when the festival was a half a day, all proceeds were donated to United Way of Comal County,” said Terry Robinson, executive director for the United Way of Comal County. “They raised about $450, and that was 33 years ago.”
Even though the event has grown substantially over the past 33 years, our local United Way continues to benefit each year, Kinman said.
Months of planning go into organizing the festival to help raise support for United Way, Kinman said.
“We actually start securing sponsorships and ad space up to a year out, and we collect signed guitars year round to be able to offer the best ones we can at the Friday ‘Great Guitar Auction,’” Kinman said. “Then, we have vendors to invite, bands to book and artwork to design in the spring and summer.”
There are supply rentals to be made, purchasing of products to be done, permits to get, signs to create, staff to schedule and so much more, Kinman said.
“We have a pretty solid system in place after 33 years,” Kinman said.
United Way staff and volunteers do contribute a lot of time each year to the event, Kinman said.
“They collect most of the silent auction items, campaign for sponsorships and even help sell tickets,” Kinman said. “It’s been a great partnership through the years,which has helped to keep the momentum going and makes us proud to be the United Way of Comal County’s largest fundraising event each year.”
Robinson said United Way of Comal County loves helping out for the event and everyone who is a part of the board is so thankful to Gruene Hall staff for organizing the festival.
“We just can’t say enough thanks to Mary Jane Nalley and Pat Molak (the owners),” Robinson said. “And to the radio station and everyone who comes out for the event.”
The best part is seeing familiar faces return year after year to the festival knowing they are having a local impact while also having a great time, Robinson said.
“I just have a blast, I’m always there for the kickoff and all,” Robinson said. “It just gets better and better every year.”
To purchase tickets for Gruene Music and Wine Fest will be held from Thursday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 13. Ticket options start at $15. For more information about performers or to buy tickets, visit http://gruenemusicandwinefest.org.
