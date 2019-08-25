Despite strides taken by county and city officials to edge pay and benefits for uniformed first responders closer to market averages in recent years, both sides agree work must continue to keep pace with rising growth and increasing consumer prices.
Local associations with memberships serving the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and city of New Braunfels police and fire departments, are pleased with efforts that will further increase pay for rank-and-file officers beginning in 2020.
Pay for a CCSO starting deputy will increase from $47,050 in 2019 to $52,956 in 2020 — not counting benefits. The 2019-20 city budget, when approved, will hike starting police pay to $54,075 and starting fire pay to $51,884.
However, neither the city nor county has projected future growth into separate 2019 studies that will revise steps and pay scales for all employees beginning in 2020-21. Even harder to project are future ramifications for first-responders, though the city believes its police and fire pay — once estimated 20% or more behind for some positions — is now only 7% behind market salaries.
“I hope the city’s new study will help us continue what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last five years — which has been maintaining a focus on keeping up with the market in pay and retention,” said Jeremy VanAusdall, president of the New Braunfels Professional Firefighters Association.
Meeting growth
In April, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Comal County, for the second year in a row, as the second-fastest growing county in the nation. Population increased by 5.4% between 2017 and 2018 — from 140,790 to 148,373 residents.
Michael Meek, president and CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce said the county and city have consistently ranked in the top 10% in growth surveys for more than a decade.
“Texas has become the most popular state for growth in the nation and the Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of the fastest growing areas in Texas,” he said.
In May, New Braunfels was No. 2 on the census’ list of the 15 fastest growing large cities (cities with a population above 50,000) over the same period, with a growth rate 7.2% leading to a total population of 84,612 in 2018.
Neither the city nor county, however, have performed long-term studies on future growth, such as the one outlined by ProximityOne.com that projects Comal County population will reach 154,167 in 2020 and 211,879 by 2030.
Comal County’s population in 2010 was just over 109,000, and numbers of city and county first-responders have slightly increased over the past decade. Again, no local studies have matched growth trends with future personnel needs.
County commissioned officers, which totaled 208 in 2011, will increase to 345 serving in the sheriff’s department, jail, courthouse, fire marshal and constable’s offices in 2020. Between 2014-15 and 2018-19, the city’s number of civil service police positions increased from 111 to 131, with fire positions increasing from 129 to 133.
Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds has a pretty good idea of staffing needs over the next five years, such adding officers to patrol growing residential developments along the U.S. 281 corridor and State Highway 46 west of New Braunfels.
Last year the city began a four-year “power shift” program to increase police personnel during peak times. It added four officers last year and will add seven more for 2020. And while the additions are welcome, it’s not enough to keep pace with demand.
“I think of a power shift as an additional shift that comes in to assist,” said Victor Rocha, New Braunfels Police Officers Association president. “We have three shifts — a day shift, afternoon shift and midnight shift — but not one that (supports) all of them.
“On almost a weekly basis we get emails from patrol supervisors asking for people to work overtime because they’re short-handed. I asked for the same when I was a supervisor, and that’s still the case now.”
Facilities approved in the city’s 2019 bond will automatically increase first-response numbers when they’re completed within the next five or six years. NBPD Chief Tom Wibert, who now has five open positions, expects to add many more before the new police headquarters is completed. Interim NBFD Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell expects the same to bolster staffing for two revamped fire stations, a seventh fire station and new training center.
Meeting rising costs
The National Association of Police Organizations, a national coalition of police unions and associations, said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated 2016 national police officer salaries averaged $61,600 and projected an overall 7% increase in job openings through 2026.
The same study ranked Texas as tops among all states providing law enforcement pay that was best able to meet rising consumer and housing prices over the next decade.
However, in New Braunfels, where 70 percent of the workforce can’t afford to live within city limits, new police and fire officers face difficult decisions. With new housing prices starting at $225,000, households earning under $60,000 have a tough time owning a home in the city.
“One of the common threads with new officers coming up now is that many of their wives stay at home to care for children because it’s cheaper than paying for day care,” Rocha said. “Some say it amounts to $800 or $900 a month, and that’s a lot. It’s like paying for another mortgage.”
Rocha estimates about 75 percent of police officers live in the city, though many are exploring other options.
“I know that housing is extremely expensive here when compared to San Antonio,” he said. “Some of the officers are opting to purchase homes in Schertz or Universal City, but not in New Braunfels, due to the cost of living.”
VanAusdall couldn’t estimate how many fire personnel live inside or outside of New Braunfels, but say some who previously departed for other areas chose to return for a variety of reasons.
“I haven’t heard that (affordable housing) has been a big problem,” he said. “And some of those who left mainly just wanted to come back home.”
Addressing the future
The county isn’t regulated by the same civil service laws that govern the city’s uniformed fire and police personnel. City Manager Robert Camareno last week reiterated “meet and confer” sessions with the police and fire associations would likely begin after the 2019-20 city budget goes into effect Oct. 1 and only after “meet and confer” is approved by City Council.
The collaborative sessions will iron out mutual agreements on future salaries and benefits, as well as stipends for officers earning certifications and educational advancement, which both associations say lags behind those offered in the San Antonio-Austin area market.
“I know that after the budget is adopted, our goal is to begin working with committees to develop recommendations for enhancements and changes to the existing step plans for police and fire,” Camareno said. “They will develop those for recommendations to city council to approve begin implementing them for the next fiscal year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.