A 34-year-old New Braunfels man already facing aggravated child sex assault charges in a previous indictment, was recently indicted a third time by a Comal County grand jury.
Alfredo Sanchez Aleman Jr. was among the nearly two dozen January grand jury indictments issued Jan. 2 and released last week by Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp. Aleman, previously indicted for three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2018, received a second indictment with three additional charges.
Aleman’s 2018 arrest, investigated by the New Braunfels Police Department, said in June 2017 an 8-year-old girl told family members she had been molested by Aleman on three occasions of “on or about the first day or March 2017.” Aleman’s most recent indictment alleges three more incidents that occurred the same day.
Aleman had two previous indictments. In March 2018 he was indicted on one count charging possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram; in May 2018 he was indicted on three counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a
child under the age of 14, with his January indictment adding three additional counts. Convictions on each first-degree felony carry terms of between 25 and 99 years in prison.
Aleman, also facing a charge of bodily injury family violence assault, has been in Comal County Jail since his arrest on Feb. 6, 2018, his bond now increased from $254,000 to $507,000.
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp recently announced the following grand jury indictments, handed up Jan. 2. Each defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Alfredo Sanchez Aleman, Jr. – Aggravated sexual assault of a child, three counts
• John Thomas Wade – Failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements
• Travis Joel Wilson – Continuous violation of a protective order
• Benjamin Lee Jacks –Family violence assault by impeding breath or circulation; injury to an elderly individual
• John Everett Kvale – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Martin Sanchez – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Jeremiah Lane Lawrence – possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams; endangering a child, two counts
• Madison Annette Hodges – Endangering a child
• Jovannie James Vega – Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams
• Sean Michael Ferrell – Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams
• Brandon Keith Ruiz – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 and 4 grams
• Fidel Trejo Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
• Crystal Marie Gomez – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams
• David Patrick Aldridge – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
• Bracken Lea Elizabeth Ytuarte – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
• Salvatore James Capriato – Theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• Steven Paul McDowell – Theft between $2,500 and $30,000 from an elderly individual
• Ashley Ryder Burgess – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
• Abby Marie Tisdale – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
• Kristopher Don Williams – Evading arrest with a vehicle
• Richard Drew Jackson – Evading arrest with a vehicle
• James Cole Matano – Driving while intoxicated with two or more previous convictions
• Shanaya Marie Spencer – Bail jumping-failure to appear
