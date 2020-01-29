On Thursday, Comal Independent School District will continue revising the list of potential projects for the district’s 2020 bond, set for May 2.
Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director, said trustees are getting closer to deciding propositions and estimated
bond totals to fund new facilities, improve existing facilities, purchase land, school buses and additional technology, and safety/security measures.
The district has identified $496.2 million in all projects, which Stanford said won’t amount to the total bond.
“The goal is that (the bond) we present this Thursday will be what eventually go before the board for approval,” Stanford said. “There could be some tweaks for it before the board makes its final decision on Feb. 13.”
All but assured as a separate proposition is approximately $130 million for an all-events center, tentatively proposed near Danville Middle School off Hubertus Road.
“What we’re proposing is a 6,000-7,000 seat arena that would house multiple types of events — graduations, athletic events and tournament, a ballroom space for students to attend proms here rather than having to go to San Antonio or rent other event spaces,” he said. “It’s truly a multi-use center for all events. It could also host various UIL activities.”
The bond will add elementary schools in the district’s Interstate 35 corridor and east on State Highway 46 by 2022 and a middle school in the Johnson Ranch area, near U.S. 281 and Farm-to-Market Road 1863, by 2023. Trustees are also considering another $5 million to purchase land for future facilities.
Stanford said final bond details will be approved when trustees meet in workshop session Feb. 13 and formally call for the election, which must go on the ballot by Feb. 14.
Trustees will also discuss and possibly take action on extending Superintendent Andrew Kim’s contract. Kim’s last extension, effective last Feb. 1, extended his contract to June 30, 2024 and set his annual pay at $220,000.
Also Thursday, trustees will:
• Recognize outstanding district students and employees.
• Entertain comments from district residents.
• Receive a presentation on collaborative team cycle instruction from sixth-grade reading and English/Language Arts from teachers at Canyon Middle School.
• Receive the second reading of the district’s 2020-21 academic calendar.
• Consider approvals on board policies, academics and professional staffing.
• Consider approving school donations, budget amendments and contracts for services and equipment for district campuses.
Thursday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Comal ISD Support Services Center Boardroom, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels. For more, visit the district’s website, comalisd.org.
