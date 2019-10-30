New Braunfels City Council members endorsed Robert Camareno’s performance as city manager by unanimously approving his contract extension Monday night.
After meeting in executive session, Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Peters moved that council approve a vote a confidence and one-year extension for Camareno, whose salary increases to $240,100 effective Nov. 15.
Camareno was an assistant city manager from March 2008 to March 2013, when he was named interim city manager after the firing of Michael Morrison. Council approved his selection as permanent city manager on Nov. 25, 2013.
“I am grateful to our city council and our residents for the privilege of continuing to serve as city manager here in my hometown,” he said. “I am driven by a passion for public service and there is nowhere my wife Sylvia and I would rather be than in this community that we love.”
Mayor Barron Casteel issued proclamations designating October as Chiropractic Health Month and Nov. 1-10 Wurstfest week in the city – accepted by Wurstfest President Jim Hill, Festival Chair Randy Rust and Grosse Opa Dan Krueger.
Also Monday, council members approved:
• Various contracts, services agreements and equipment purchases.
• Purchases of breathing apparatuses and hazardous material detection equipment for the New Braunfels Fire Department.
• Second and final readings of ordinances updating certification and education pay stipends for firefighters and police officers; approvals of New Braunfels Utilities’ water and sewer fee schedules.
• First reading of an ordinance extending discounted parks and recreation fees to active military personnel and veterans.
• First readings of ordinances approving rezoning requests for properties located at 1480 Post Road; 2944 Loop 337; 2050 and 2100 Hunter Road.
For more, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.