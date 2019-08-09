Recent bouts with zebra mussels and main transmission line ruptures have made it challenging to sustain sufficient water storage for our customers. Our crews have been busy producing and distributing water as we recover from these events, but the latest challenge to our recovery efforts has been excessive and relentless outdoor water use.
On June 1, CLWSC implemented a new year-round watering schedule to help manage our production with customer demand. This state approved plan aligned with other regional utilities faced with similar concerns for water supply, production, distribution, and consumption.
When the water production at our Canyon Lake Shores Surface Water Treatment Plant was severely reduced due to a zebra mussel incursion in July, we asked our impacted customers to limit their water usage to indoor use while we worked to resolve the problem. However, during the year-round water schedule time period as well as the indoor-use only water restriction time period, we continued to observe much higher than normal water consumption, specifically during all night time hours. This indicated a significant number of customers were watering grass and irrigating landscaping without regard to the year-round watering schedule or our request to limit usage during the emergency.
This behavior has continued after we brought the Canyon Lake Shores SWTP back into limited production and CLWSC lifted the indoor use only restriction late last week. As customers began to water and irrigate, we have continued to observe irrigation patterns that show a significant number of customers are not adhering to the year-round watering schedule. Over the last several days, this excessive consumption has resulted in critically low storage levels and put water availability at risk for the health and safety of customers.
Subsequently, CLWSC has moved back into an emergency stage of water restrictions for the north side of Canyon Lake, as well as the cities of Blanco, Spring Branch and Bulverde. Until further notice, all water usage must be limited to indoor usage only and all irrigation and landscape watering must be suspended. Incidentally, this usage pattern is also being observed in remaining parts of our service area (e.g. Vintage Oaks, Starzville, Smithson Valley, etc.) and emergency water restrictions may include these areas soon.
Again, we understand this is a difficult situation for users and we need everyone to partner with us as we work through this situation. Our main priority (and state requirement) is to provide clean and safe drinking water to meet the health and safety needs of our customers. All of our employees not only work here but also live here, so we are all trying to deal this situation like everyone else. I want to assure all of you that CLWSC is doing everything we can to meet our obligations.
