City Manager Robert Camareno will present his recommended 2020 budget to New Braunfels City Council members during a special session on Aug. 12 in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 550 Landa Street.
The 4:30 p.m. session is the first of four workshops that will review information and receive comments from department heads and solicit input on the budget. It will precede council’s 6 p.m. regular session.
Camareno’s presentation will review departmental goals associated with last year’s budget, present an overview of his 2020 proposed operating budget, and discuss the city’s 2019 effective and rollback tax rates and projected revenues following Comal Appraisal District’s release of taxable property values on July 22.
Last year the city adopted a $186.1 million budget for 2019, $42.9 million less than the $224 million adopted budget for 2018 that included outlays for 2013 bond projects. The 2018 combined tax rate of 48.8220 cents per $100 assessed property valuation remained the same for the second straight year, with the 2018 effective tax rate as 46.0495 cents and the rollback tax rate as 51.5270 cents.
Voters approved a $120 million bond last May, and state legislators made sweeping reforms to the state’s school finance and property tax formulas. Both will impact city budgets and tax rates when the next budget year begins Oct. 1 and for years thereafter.
Camareno said council on Aug. 12 will officially set times and dates for public hearings on budget on the tax rate, tentatively scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Sept. 3. Budget workshops are planned for 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 13-14, and Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 19-20.
Council will meet in special session at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 and hold a joint session with the planning commission to discuss roadway impact fees at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
The first reading of the ordinance to adopt the budget and tax rate is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 3, with a vote to adopt the budget set for Monday, Sept. 9.
