New Braunfels Municipal Court offers those with unresolved warrants the opportunity to clear their cases and avoid potential arrest by extending court hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
“We want to help people avoid arrest and additional fees. People who appear at the municipal court to take care of their outstanding warrants and tickets will not be arrested,” said Larry Hildebrand, warrant officer.
Individuals with outstanding warrants can expect to receive notification by mail, email or phone call from the court.
Texas state law affords safe harbor to those appearing in court or demonstrating good-faith efforts to resolve Class C misdemeanor cases without fear of arrest. For judgments rendered against those unable to pay in full, the individual may request a court judge to consider alternative means to satisfy the judgment.
“We strongly encourage individuals who suspect that they have an outstanding case or warrant with our court to contact us to be certain their case is closed,” said Robin Shellard, municipal court administrator.
Defendants can learn more about their options by calling the court at 830-221-4180, visit its website at nbtexas.org/court, or appear in person at 550 Landa Street during normal business hours, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. all days except Wednesdays, when the court is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.