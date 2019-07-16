Going to the doctor can be scary for young children, and one local emergency center is hoping to cure the terror by treating their toys.
Next Monday, children are invited to bring their favorite teddy bear, stuffed animal, toy or doll to New Braunfels ER for a check-up.
Bernie Medina, marketing specialist for NBER, said that he and Lori Mendoza, the director of operations, were looking for ways for NBER to get involved with community outreach when the idea of a teddy bear clinic came up.
“It hasn’t been done before (at NBER), and we haven’t heard anyone to do that (in New Braunfels,” Medina said. “A lot of different hospitals offer this, and we want to be able to offer it.”
During the clinic, kids will assist doctors and nurses to treat their toy patients. Medina said the clinic will provide masks, a stethoscope and faux shots.
“We’re trying to see if they can role play, provide a mask and a stethoscope,” Medina said. “If their toy was a patient when they come in, we’re going to treat them, check their blood pressure, the ears and the heart.”
The purpose of these clinics is to ease the fears and anxieties of kids afraid to visit the doctor.
“They’re very hands-on when it comes to their teddy bears,” Medina said. “They’re going to be helping our doctors and nurses treat their teddy bears, looking at x-rays or participating in a CPR activity, showing them hands-on that it’s not very scary.”
Parents and kids can enter NBER at the main entrance. When they enter the building, they will encounter the front office, which is the first station.
City Ambulance will host one of the stations. The private ambulance company will provide one of its trucks for kids to enter, and EMTs and paramedics will be in attendance talking about their service and answering questions kids might have.
By the end of the station tour, NBER will give the toy and the child a certificate of good health.
Furthermore, kids in attendance will be entered for a raffle. The winner be drawn at the end of the event, and will receive a gift card to Build-A-Bear.
Spanish speakers will be available.
If this event is successful, Medina said they would love to have a teddy bear clinic as often as every three months.
“We definitely want to keep doing this,” he said.
The event is July 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3221 Commercial Circle. It is free and open to the public.
For more information, or to find out how to get involved, reach out to Medina at (210) 896-7080.
