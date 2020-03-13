A handful of land parcels blocking New Braunfels Utilities’ water and wastewater projects are headed for condemnation after New Braunfels City Council unanimously approved resolutions to seize the properties through eminent domain on Monday.
Ian Taylor, New Braunfels Utilities’ CEO, said negotiations with landowners to buy easements to complete links needed for additional water purchases and the utility’s new wastewater and water treatment plants failed, which is why NBU has asked the city to condemn the areas through eminent domain proceedings.
“Eminent domain is not something we want to do or are excited about,” Taylor said. “The only reason why we’re here is because of two projects that are required to protect the public health.”
Three landowners of properties containing 27 easements in Comal and Guadalupe counties are refusing to sell to NBU, which needs them to complete installations of water and wastewater pipelines “critical” to its North Kuehler Sewer Upgrade and Avery Park Water Main projects.
NBU’s North Kuehler Sewer Upgrade Project begins near the intersection of Madrid Drive and Rio Drive and ends at the Guadalupe River near Rusk Street, installing approximately 7,300 linear feet of 42-inch pipe. NBU sought easements held by two entities, respectively offered $130,200 and $97,200, countered with requests of $400,000 and $255,000.
“Going from 30 inches to 42 inches is an exponential increase for pipe capacity,” Taylor said. “During a rain event, it overflows – which is the purpose of the project. Because of that we’re currently not in (state) compliance with our treatment plant permit.”
Taylor said that places the utility subject to fines levied by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, “but there are also environmental consequences with raw sewage going into the river.”
The Avery Transmission Main Project is installing approximately 25,500 linear feet of 30-inch water transmission main from Interstate 35 and State Highway 46 South to NBU’s Avery Park Elevated Storage Tank, where levels reached critical shortages during six days in 2019, 23 days in 2018 and 16 days in 2017. NBU said the property owner has been unresponsive to a $32,600 offer.
“Because we’ve grown so much in that area, we need pipelines,” Taylor said. “This project was originally designed to (install) a 20-inch main. “But since then, we bought into the (Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s) Mid-Basin Water Project, which needs a 30-inch main to bring 10,000 acre feet of water into town and to the pump station near Avery Park … and is also needed to get water to (NBU’s nearby) Aquifer Storage Recovery facility.”
Unable to successfully negotiate terms and compensation to procure easements for both projects, NBU is willing to pay all costs to invoke eminent domain proceedings. On Jan. 30, NBU trustees adopted a resolution requesting the city’s help to acquire the easements in fee simple interest, by purchase or through eminent domain.
Jack Ross, partner with Ross Molina Ontiveros, which specializes in eminent domain proceedings and represents NBU, outlined steps involved in the eminent domain condemnation process, which could take 120 days or longer to complete. Public hearings before a board of special commissioners could lead to petitions and appeals before NBU can win possession.
“Negotiations have been going on since August and NBU is at a critical point where they need to get these (projects) done,” Ross said. “I would not anticipate (if landowners are denied) them filing a (right to take) challenge because there usually isn’t when it comes to governments (trying) to put in water and sewer lines.”
