The League of Women Voters of the Comal Area will celebrate National Voter Registration Day by hosting several events on Tuesday.
“LWV-CA is proud to be part of National Voter Registration Day,” League spokesperson Jerrie Champlin said. “The goal for the 2019 NVRD is to increase participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls this November.”
NVRD, launched in 2012, is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, LWV volunteers will be among the thousands of nonpartisan organizations throughout the country registering new voters and helping others update voter registrations at the Comal County Elections Office, 396 North Seguin Avenue.
“As a nonpartisan “holiday” for democracy, National Voter Registration Day counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum,” Champlin said. “NVRD is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote.”
This week, League volunteers will assist registrants and voters at Comal Independent School District high schools and New Braunfels Food Bank. The League will also have a registration table open from 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Marketplace, 2932 South Interstate Frontage Road in New Braunfels.
“Since 2012, nearly 2.5 million voters have registered or updated their registration as a result of National Voter Registration Day events. Comal Area Leaguers are volunteering on Sept. 24 and throughout the week to assist and reach out to as many potential voters as possible,” she added.
Champlin said area animal shelters celebrating Adopt a Shelter Pet Month in October are supporting Proposition 10, which would amend the Texas constitution to allow transfers of a retiring law enforcement dog, horse and other service animals to their handlers if deemed in the animal’s best interest.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, LWV-CA will register voters at the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area, 3353 Morningside Drive in New Braunfels and Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society, 2170 Old Sattler Road in Canyon Lake.
“Voting is a right and a responsibility,” said Roxanna Deane, LWV-CA president. “The first step is to be sure you are registered in the county in which you currently live and that the elections office has your correct address. National Voter Registration Day serves as a reminder to be sure that you are ready to vote in November.”
For more on the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election, visit my.lwv.org/texas/election-information. Nonpartisan voter guides will be available online at www.Vote411.org before early voting starts Oct. 21.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages the informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. For more information, visit www.lwvcomal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.