Editor’s note: Some content in this story, which reports testimony in a child sexual assault trial, may not be suitable for all readers.
After a second alleged victim testified in the trial of a New Braunfels man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl back in 2006, it took a Comal County jury about an hour to convict him on all 10 charges Wednesday afternoon.
Florentino Richard Gonzales, 67, was found guilty on eight counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in the trial’s guilt/innocence phase in Judge Bruce Boyer’s 207th District Court.
Gonzales, who was convicted on six charges and sentenced to 100 years in prison in July 2016, never took the stand during two days of testimony. Six of the charges had been remanded after an appellate court cited errors in the original trial and reversed his earlier convictions. Comal County prosecutors added four new charges for his second trial.
Gonzales stood emotionless next to his defense attorney, Susan Schoon, as Boyer read each of the verdicts. Boyer thanked the jurors and excused them before asking attorneys if they wanted to immediately with the punishment phase.
Jackie Doyer and Kiera Kilday, Comal County assistant district attorneys, wanted to move ahead, but Schoon asked to delay the trial’s punishment phase, which will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.
After Tuesday’s lengthy testimony from the victim, now 19, a second woman on Wednesday claimed Gonzales similarly assaulted her years earlier. The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung is withholding the names of both women and the victim’s family members.
The woman, now 44, testified she was 13 when she lived with her mother and Gonzales in Canyon Lake in 1989. The woman recalled Gonzales, her stepfather at the time, assaulted her at least on one occasion while she was at home from school and sick with the flu.
She testified Gonzales got into her bed and began fingering her vagina and sucking her breasts. After he was done, she said Gonzales warned her against telling her mother and “What happened, happened — you should just get over it.”
On Tuesday, the victim testified after her mother was deployed to the Middle East in 2006, she moved in with the defendant and her maternal grandmother, Patsy. With the air conditioner broken inside the home, they sometimes slept together inside a recreational vehicle parked on the property, off Purgatory Road outside of New Braunfels.
She said Gonzales, known as Richard, began sexually assaulting her in stages — incidents started with petting and fondling, then graduated to attempted penetration of her vagina, she said. In 2012 she told one of her aunts, who contacted Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
Sara Schroeder, then a forensic interviewer with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County, testified the girl, then 12, recalled five or fewer incidents had happened. On Tuesday, the victim testified Gonzales tried to touch or penetrate her genitals on 10 or more occasions between June and September 2006.
Schoon asked the girl why she kept changing recollections of events and the timelines of when they happened, the victim said there were lots of things she began remembering with more clarity in the 14 years since they happened.
Doyer and Kilday on Wednesday brought in a child behavior specialist, whose testimony supported most of what the victim had said — and was the trial’s final witness.
A jury decided Gonzales’ punishment following the first trial, but Boyer will alone determine sentence this time. Each first-degree felony aggravated assault of a child under 17 carries up to 99 years to life in prison; each second-degree felony indecency with a child-sexual contact carries up to 20 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.