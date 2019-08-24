A Schertz man, convicted by a Comal County jury in June for sexually assaulting a young girl more than a decade ago, was recently sentenced to 119 years in prison.
On June 26 the jury convicted Richard Alvarado, 47, of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child; two counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact, and one count of indecency with a child-sexual exposure in Judge Jack Robison’s 207th District Court.
All are felonies. The jury sentenced Alvarado to 99 years for each of the first-degree charges, 20 years for each of the two second-degree indecency-contact charges, and 10 years for third-degree indecency-sexual exposure, intended to be served concurrently.
Comal County Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said the jury decided to split one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 into the two aggravated charges.
“We had to show that the sexual abuse took place over a period greater than 30 days,” she said. “What we asked for in our ultimate jury charge was for them to consider that we proved two separate offenses contained in the continuous sex abuse charge, in case they didn’t believe we had proved the continuous elements beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Prosecutors said Robison ordered a pre-sentencing report before passing sentence Aug. 12.
“During Alvarado’s sentencing hearing last week, Judge Robison, citing Alvarado’s own admission that he was a pedophile, said he felt that the defendant was dangerous to little girls and he noted that the defendant was nodding his head in agreement,” Sammy McCrary, chief felony prosecutor, said. “Judge Robison then stacked one of Alvarado’s 20-year sentences on top of one of the 99-year sentences.”
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 30, 2017, a 17-year-old girl notified authorities of Alvarado’s abuse, which she said occurred between 2006 and 2008. Alvarado was arrested at his residence in the 6600 block of Guada Coma Drive on Feb. 14, 2018 and taken to Comal County Jail.
Prosecutors called it “a particularly terrible case of sexual abuse and the details are disturbing,” adding “the victim was just 5 years old when Alvarado, a family member, began abusing her, taking advantage of a child too young to fight back or even understand what was happening.”
Prosecutors said “during the trial, the victim testified the abuse started by Alvarado taking her to a secluded outhouse on the family property and masturbating in front of her. The victim stated that Alvarado would force her to sit on a stump and watch him. She said the defendant told her that if she told anyone he would take her away from her family.”
Prosecutors said the victim “also testified that when she was 6 years old, Alvarado began to take her into his room. He would lure her into the room by asking her if she wanted to play with toys. Alvarado would then put on porn and try to mimic the scenes with the victim.
“At 8 years old, Alvarado began trying to penetrate the victim in his room and at the outhouse. The victim said that when she would try to scream for help, the defendant would slap her.”
During testimony from CCSO investigator Det. Chris Garza, prosecutors said the jury listened to a pre-text phone call between the victim and Alvarado and the defendant’s interview with Det. Garza.
“During the recorded phone call, the victim asked the defendant why he had sex with her when she was a child. Alvarado said that she was just a kid and it was a poor decision on his part. Alvarado told the victim that he did not mean to hurt her but blamed it on an imbalance in his brain. Alvarado also told her that he had been infatuated with her. At the end of the call, Alvarado thanked the victim for not telling the police,” prosecutors said.
“When Alvarado was interviewed by Det. Garza, Alvarado denied sexually abusing the victim and referred to the victim as a liar and said she has a big imagination. He also tried to convince Det. Garza that he was a good father figure for the girl, at one point saying that he wanted the victim to feel like she was safe with him and that she could trust him.
“However, Alvarado seemed to realize that his deception had failed when Garza confronted him with the recording of the pre-text phone call between him and the victim.”
McCrary, who prosecuted the case, said “The district attorney’s office would like to recognize Det. Garza, whose great police work was essential to the conviction of this dangerous predator.
“Our office would also like to give a special recognition to the brave young victim who spoke out against her abuser. Thanks to her courage, other children in our community are safer.”
