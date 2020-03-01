The Texas Secretary of State’s website lists the following offices and candidates in ballot order for Tuesday’s party primaries in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
COMAL COUNTY
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
President/Vice-President — Zoltan G. Istvan; Bill Weld; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra; Matthew John Matern; Donald J. Trump; Joe Walsh; Bob Ely; Uncommitted
U. S. Senator — John Anthony Castro; Virgil Bierschwale; John Cornyn; Mark Yancey; Dwayne Stovall
U. S. Representative District 21 — Chip Roy
U. S. Representative District 35 — Jenny Garcia Sharon; “Guillermo” William Hayward; Nick Moutos
Railroad Commissioner — James “Jim” Wright; Ryan Sitton
Chief Justice, Supreme Court — Nathan Hecht
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term — Jane Bland
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 — Jeff Boyd
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 — Brett Busby
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3 — Gina Parker; Bert Richardson
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4 — Kevin Patrick Yeary
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9 — David Newell
Member, State Board Of Education, District 5 — Lani Popp; Inga Cotton; Robert Morrow
State Representative District 73 — Kyle Biedermann
Chief Justice, 3rd Court Of Appeals District — Jeff Rose
District Judge, 22nd Judicial District — R. Bruce Boyer
District Judge, 433rd Judicial District — Dib Waldrip; Charles Sullivan
County Court At Law No. 2 — Charles A. Stephens Ii
County Court At Law No. 3 — Deborah Linnartz Wigington
Sheriff — Mark Reynolds
County Tax Assessor-Collector — Kristen H. Hoyt; Patrick Aten
County Commissioner Precinct 1 — Richard K. Smith; Donna Eccleston
County Commissioner Precinct 3 — Kevin Webb
County Constable Precinct 1 — Christopher Braun; Charlie Motz
County Constable Precinct 2 — Mark Cheatum
County Constable Precinct 3 — Craig Ackerman; Scott Head
County Constable Precinct 4 — Shane Rapp; Jerry Airola
Party Chair — Sue Piner
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
President/Vice-President — Tulsi Gabbard; Marianne Williamson; John K. Delaney; Elizabeth Warren; Cory Booker; Amy Klobuchar; Joseph R. Biden; Pete Buttigieg; Julián Castro; Tom Steyer; Michael Bennet; Michael R. Bloomberg; Robby Wells; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente; Deval Patrick; Bernie Sanders; Andrew Yang
U. S. Senator — Royce West; Chris Bell; Amanda K. Edwards; Sema Hernandez; Jack Daniel Foster Jr; D. R. Hunter; Adrian Ocegueda; Mary “MJ” Hegar; Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez; Michael Cooper; Victor Hugo Harris; Annie “Mamá” Garcia
U. S. Representative District 21 — Wendy R. Davis; Jennie Lou Leeder
U. S. Representative District 35 — Rafael Alcoser III; Lloyd Doggett
Railroad Commissioner — Mark Watson; Chrysta Castañeda; Kelly Stone; Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
Chief Justice, Supreme Court — Amy Clark Meachum; Jerry Zimmerer
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term — Larry Praeger; Kathy Cheng
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 — Staci Williams; Brandy Voss
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 — Peter Kelly; Gisela D. Triana
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3 — Elizabeth Davis Frizell; William Pieratt Demond; Dan Wood
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4 — Tina Clinton; Steven Miears
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9 — Brandon Birmingham
Member, State Board Of Education, District 5 — Rebecca Bell-Metereau; Letti Bresnahan
State Representative District 73 — Stephanie Phillips
Chief Justice, 3rd Court Of Appeals District — Darlene Byrne; Keith S. Hampton
County Commissioner Precinct 1 — Lindsay Poisel
County Commissioner Precinct 3 — Colette Nies
Party Chair — Gloria Meehan
GUADALUPE COUNTY
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
President/Vice-President — Matthew John Matern; Bill Weld; Donald J. Trump; Bob Ely; Zoltan G. Istvan; Joe Walsh; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra; Uncommitted
U. S. Senator — Virgil Bierschwale; Mark Yancey; John Cornyn; Dwayne Stovall; John Anthony Castro
U. S. Representative District 15 — Ryan Krause; Tim Westley; Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez
U. S. Representative District 35 — Nick Moutos; Jenny Garcia Sharon; “Guillermo” William Hayward
Railroad Commissioner — James “Jim” Wright; Ryan Sitton
Chief Justice, Supreme Court — Nathan Hecht
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term — Jane Bland
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 — Jeff Boyd
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 — Brett Busby
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3 — Gina Parker; Bert Richardson
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4 — Kevin Patrick Yeary
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9 — David Newell
Member, State Board Of Education, District 5 — Lani Popp; Robert Morrow; Inga Cotton
State Senator, District 21 — Frank Pomeroy
State Representative District 44 — John Kuempel
Chief Justice, 4th Court Of Appeals District — Renee Yanta
District Judge, 25th Judicial District — Bill Old; Jacqueline Phillips Ott
District Judge, 2nd 25th Judicial District — Jessica Richard Crawford
County Attorney — David Willborn
Sheriff — Arnold Zwicke; Jimmy Harless
County Tax Assessor-Collector — Daryl W. John
County Commissioner Precinct 1 — Greg Seidenberger; Grumpy
County Commissioner Precinct 3 — Michael R. Carpenter; Cedric Edwards
County Constable Precinct 1 — James Springer
County Constable Precinct 2 — Trey Kelly; Mark Reyes
County Constable Precinct 3 — Michael Skrobarcek
County Constable Precinct 4 — Harvey Faulkner
Party Chair – Karen Hale
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
President/Vice-President — Deval Patrick; Julián Castro; Robby Wells; Michael R. Bloomberg; Elizabeth Warren; Tulsi Gabbard; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente; Michael Bennet; Joseph R. Biden; Tom Steyer; Cory Booker; Pete Buttigieg; John K. Delaney; Bernie Sanders; Marianne Williamson; Andrew Yang; Amy Klobuchar
U. S. Senator — Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez; Mary “MJ” Hegar; Victor Hugo Harris; Chris Bell; Michael Cooper; Royce West; Amanda K. Edwards; D. R. Hunter; Annie “Mamá” Garcia; Jack Daniel Foster Jr; Adrian Ocegueda; Sema Hernandez
U. S. Representative District 15 — Vicente Gonzalez
U. S. Representative District 35 — Lloyd Doggett; Rafael Alcoser III
Railroad Commissioner — Mark Watson; Kelly Stone; Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo; Chrysta Castañeda
Chief Justice, Supreme Court — Jerry Zimmerer; Amy Clark Meachum;
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term — Kathy Cheng; Larry Praeger
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 — Staci Williams; Brandy Voss
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 — Peter Kelly; Gisela D. Triana
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3 — Elizabeth Davis Frizell; Dan Wood; William Pieratt Demond
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4 — Steven Miears; Tina Clinton
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9 — Brandon Birmingham
Member, State Board Of Education, District 5 — Rebecca Bell-Metereau; Letti Bresnahan
State Senator, District 21 — Judith Zaffirini
State Representative District 44 — Robert Bohmfalk
Chief Justice, 4th Court Of Appeals District — Rebeca Martinez
Party Chair – Duane McCune
