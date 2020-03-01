 The Texas Secretary of State’s website lists the following offices and candidates in ballot order for Tuesday’s party primaries in Comal and Guadalupe counties.  

COMAL COUNTY

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

President/Vice-President — Zoltan G. Istvan; Bill Weld; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra; Matthew John Matern; Donald J. Trump; Joe Walsh; Bob Ely; Uncommitted

U. S. Senator — John Anthony Castro; Virgil Bierschwale; John Cornyn; Mark Yancey; Dwayne Stovall

U. S. Representative District 21 — Chip Roy

U. S. Representative District 35 — Jenny Garcia Sharon; “Guillermo” William Hayward; Nick Moutos

Railroad Commissioner — James “Jim” Wright; Ryan Sitton

Chief Justice, Supreme Court — Nathan Hecht

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term — Jane Bland

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 — Jeff Boyd

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 — Brett Busby

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3 — Gina Parker; Bert Richardson

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4 — Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9 — David Newell

Member, State Board Of Education, District 5 — Lani Popp; Inga Cotton; Robert Morrow

State Representative District 73 — Kyle Biedermann

Chief Justice, 3rd Court Of Appeals District — Jeff Rose

District Judge, 22nd Judicial District — R. Bruce Boyer

District Judge, 433rd Judicial District — Dib Waldrip; Charles Sullivan

County Court At Law No. 2 — Charles A. Stephens Ii

County Court At Law No. 3 — Deborah Linnartz Wigington

Sheriff — Mark Reynolds

County Tax Assessor-Collector — Kristen H. Hoyt; Patrick Aten

County Commissioner Precinct 1 — Richard K. Smith; Donna Eccleston

County Commissioner Precinct 3 — Kevin Webb

County Constable Precinct 1 — Christopher Braun; Charlie Motz

County Constable Precinct 2 — Mark Cheatum

County Constable Precinct 3 — Craig Ackerman; Scott Head

County Constable Precinct 4 — Shane Rapp; Jerry Airola

Party Chair — Sue Piner

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

President/Vice-President — Tulsi Gabbard; Marianne Williamson; John K. Delaney; Elizabeth Warren; Cory Booker; Amy Klobuchar; Joseph R. Biden; Pete Buttigieg; Julián Castro; Tom Steyer; Michael Bennet; Michael R. Bloomberg; Robby Wells; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente; Deval Patrick; Bernie Sanders; Andrew Yang

U. S. Senator — Royce West; Chris Bell; Amanda K. Edwards; Sema Hernandez; Jack Daniel Foster Jr; D. R. Hunter; Adrian Ocegueda; Mary “MJ” Hegar; Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez; Michael Cooper; Victor Hugo Harris; Annie “Mamá” Garcia

U. S. Representative District 21 — Wendy R. Davis; Jennie Lou Leeder

U. S. Representative District 35 — Rafael Alcoser III; Lloyd Doggett

Railroad Commissioner — Mark Watson; Chrysta Castañeda; Kelly Stone; Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

Chief Justice, Supreme Court — Amy Clark Meachum; Jerry Zimmerer

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term — Larry Praeger; Kathy Cheng

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 — Staci Williams; Brandy Voss

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 — Peter Kelly; Gisela D. Triana

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3 — Elizabeth Davis Frizell; William Pieratt Demond; Dan Wood

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4 — Tina Clinton; Steven Miears

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9 — Brandon Birmingham

Member, State Board Of Education, District 5 — Rebecca Bell-Metereau; Letti Bresnahan

State Representative District 73 — Stephanie Phillips

Chief Justice, 3rd Court Of Appeals District — Darlene Byrne; Keith S. Hampton

County Commissioner Precinct 1 — Lindsay Poisel

County Commissioner Precinct 3 — Colette Nies

Party Chair — Gloria Meehan

GUADALUPE COUNTY

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

President/Vice-President — Matthew John Matern; Bill Weld; Donald J. Trump; Bob Ely; Zoltan G. Istvan; Joe Walsh; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra; Uncommitted

U. S. Senator — Virgil Bierschwale; Mark Yancey; John Cornyn; Dwayne Stovall; John Anthony Castro

U. S. Representative District 15 — Ryan Krause; Tim Westley; Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez

U. S. Representative District 35 — Nick Moutos; Jenny Garcia Sharon; “Guillermo” William Hayward

Railroad Commissioner — James “Jim” Wright; Ryan Sitton

Chief Justice, Supreme Court — Nathan Hecht

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term — Jane Bland

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 — Jeff Boyd

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 — Brett Busby

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3 — Gina Parker; Bert Richardson

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4 — Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9 — David Newell

Member, State Board Of Education, District 5 — Lani Popp; Robert Morrow; Inga Cotton

State Senator, District 21 — Frank Pomeroy

State Representative District 44 — John Kuempel

Chief Justice, 4th Court Of Appeals District — Renee Yanta

District Judge, 25th Judicial District — Bill Old; Jacqueline Phillips Ott

District Judge, 2nd 25th Judicial District — Jessica Richard Crawford

County Attorney — David Willborn

Sheriff — Arnold Zwicke; Jimmy Harless

County Tax Assessor-Collector — Daryl W. John

County Commissioner Precinct 1 — Greg Seidenberger; Grumpy

County Commissioner Precinct 3 — Michael R. Carpenter; Cedric Edwards

County Constable Precinct 1 — James Springer

County Constable Precinct 2 — Trey Kelly; Mark Reyes

County Constable Precinct 3 — Michael Skrobarcek

County Constable Precinct 4 — Harvey Faulkner

Party Chair – Karen Hale

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

President/Vice-President — Deval Patrick; Julián Castro; Robby Wells; Michael R. Bloomberg; Elizabeth Warren; Tulsi Gabbard; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente; Michael Bennet; Joseph R. Biden; Tom Steyer; Cory Booker; Pete Buttigieg; John K. Delaney; Bernie Sanders; Marianne Williamson; Andrew Yang; Amy Klobuchar

U. S. Senator — Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez; Mary “MJ” Hegar; Victor Hugo Harris; Chris Bell; Michael Cooper; Royce West; Amanda K. Edwards; D. R. Hunter; Annie “Mamá” Garcia; Jack Daniel Foster Jr; Adrian Ocegueda; Sema Hernandez

U. S. Representative District 15 — Vicente Gonzalez

U. S. Representative District 35 — Lloyd Doggett; Rafael Alcoser III

Railroad Commissioner — Mark Watson; Kelly Stone; Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo; Chrysta Castañeda

Chief Justice, Supreme Court — Jerry Zimmerer; Amy Clark Meachum;

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term — Kathy Cheng; Larry Praeger

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 — Staci Williams; Brandy Voss

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 — Peter Kelly; Gisela D. Triana

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3 — Elizabeth Davis Frizell; Dan Wood; William Pieratt Demond

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4 — Steven Miears; Tina Clinton

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9 — Brandon Birmingham

Member, State Board Of Education, District 5 — Rebecca Bell-Metereau; Letti Bresnahan

State Senator, District 21 — Judith Zaffirini

State Representative District 44 — Robert Bohmfalk

Chief Justice, 4th Court Of Appeals District — Rebeca Martinez

Party Chair – Duane McCune

