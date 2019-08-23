The echoes of cheers and applause erupted in the Cibolo City Hall as Cibolo Mayor Stosh Boyle received the green light to remain in his position.
Supporters packed council chambers, sporting “#Stand With Stosh” t-shirts, waiting to hear Boyle’s fate.
Cibolo City Council voted 3-3 during a special hearing on Tuesday to determine whether Boyle was qualified to remain in the mayoral seat and if he was to forfeit his position.
A vote of three-quarters of the city council was required to remove Boyle as mayor entirely.
Boyle’s qualifications as mayor were brought to city council’s attention in July by Councilman Brian Byrd who revealed that Boyle had pleaded guilty and was convicted of a felony drug charge.
Byrd, who kicked off the meeting, explained that an unnamed citizen brought up the allegation of Boyle being a convicted felon in April, something that was not revealed to the mayor or city council at the time.
In 1998, Boyle was convicted with the “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Methylenedioxy-Amphetamine also known as MDA or ecstasy.” As part of the plea agreement, Boyle waived all rights for an appeal, according to court documents.
Because of Boyle’s conviction and not being released from resulting disabilities he is ineligible to serve in his position as the Texas law states that candidates can not hold office if they’ve been convicted on a felony, Byrd said.
“The election code clearly (states) that a candidate must have not been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from other disabilities,” Byrd said.
While the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is allowed to pardon federal felons, federal felons that have been convicted on a drug or firearm offense involving violence are not eligible. It must come from the President of the United States, but there was no evidence of one, Byrd said.
When Boyle was asked by Councilwoman Jennifer Schultes if he believed he was released from resulting disabilities, he said yes.
But when asked if he had applied for clemency or pardon, Boyle said he was advised by his attorneys not to comment.
Boyle’s legal counsel added that the Texas code, which states a candidate must not be convicted of a felony to run for office, is “grey and ambiguous” since a bill that was meant to clarify it went to the legislative session and it died in committee — making it unenforceable.
However, since the bill did not pass, Cibolo City Attorney Frank Garza said the language of the Texas code is still in place.
But for Schultes there is still a grey area, she said.
“However, minuscule it may be resulting in disabilities is still a grey area. I agree he did not get a pardon,” she said. “The grey area is still there even by the omission of the Texas government to remove it.”
For many other council members, the decision to vote on Boyle’s qualifications came with looking at the facts.
“I like Stosh. I ran against him in 2013 and 2015. I live around the corner from him, but I was elected to look at laws, interpret those laws, make laws for the city of Cibolo and always uphold my integrity and do the right thing,” Councilman Verlin “Doug” Garrett said. “The law is on the book. We can not consciously overlook a law on a book … I will not compromise that for anyone and I will not apologize for anyone for my integrity.”
Byrd added that he was disappointed with Tuesday night’s decision, but the special hearing is only the first step.
“There is no winner for Cibolo. I’m saddened by the fact that our community is still going to have to go through this,” Byrd said. “I still believe our laws were put in place to be followed … I will abide by the decision of the council, but I do intend to see this thing through and follow the Texas Election Code and the code for pardon. It’s part of the process, but I’m even more so committed to do the right thing.”
Following the special hearing, Boyle was surrounded by family and friends who he thanked for their support.
“It’s back to business here in the city of Cibolo, and I was just very proud of our community and the way they’ve stood behind me all this way,” Boyle said.
He also plans to go forward with running for reelection in November despite facing criminal charges.
Boyle was arrested on Friday, July 26 by the Texas Attorney General’s Office on a charge of tampering with government records.
As part of his bid for mayor in 2017, Boyle reportedly signed the application for a place on the ballot including marking off the section “I have not been convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action.”
Boyle submitted on July 23 an application for placement on the Nov. 5, 2019, mayoral election ballot.
Boyle declined to comment on the Attorney General’s investigation.
