Comal County added eight new cases of COVID-19 to its count on Monday, bringing the county's total to 3,709.
Of the eight cases, seven are confirmed and once is probable. Four are from New Braunfels, three are from south of Canyon Lake and one is from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area. One is younger than 20, two are in their 20s, two are in their 30s or 40s and three are 70 or older.
