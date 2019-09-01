New Braunfels will join hundreds of cities throughout the country participating in the 9/11 Heroes Run, honoring the sacrifices of first responders during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America.
The New Braunfels Police Officers Association and New Braunfels Professional Firefighter Association are hosting the city’s inaugural Heroes 9/11 Memorial 5K Run and Walk on Saturday at Rockin’ R River Rides, 1405 Gruene Road.
“We’re up to about 90 runners and we’re pushing hard to get more through our Facebook page and website and through The Athlete Guild,” said Victor Rocha, NBPOA president. “We’ve teamed up with the NBPFFA in sponsoring it, and have between eight and 10 other more co-sponsors pledging various amounts.”
Rocha said proceeds from the event will fund scholarships given by both associations. The NBPOA donated eight $1,000 college scholarships to graduating high school students following the association’s golf tournament in May.
“It was the most we’ve ever been able to give back through scholarships. We also sponsor Little League baseball teams and youth basketball teams and help with charity events throughout the year,” Rocha added.
Jeremy VanAusdall, NBPFFA president, said his organization was happy to help the NBPOA in staging this year’s event.
“The NBPOA asked for our help in this and we hope to have a lot of people participating in it this year,” he said. “It will help us fund scholarships for New Braunfels youth – we gave out three $1,000 scholarships last year – and we hope to contribute that much or more this year.
“We also help with the Comal County Junior Livestock Show and the summer fan drives – all are part of us giving back to the community.”
The 9/11 Heroes Memorial 5K welcomes runners and walkers of all levels and of all ages. Runners will have the opportunity to choose which profession they want to represent with a blue or red T-shirt. Late registration and packet pickup begins at 7 a.m.; the race will begin at 8 a.m. Entry fees are $25 before the event and $30 on race day.
To learn more about the race and how to register/donate, please visit the NBPOA and NBPFFA websites and AthleteGuild.com.
