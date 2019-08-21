The New Braunfels Wedding Chamber will host an event benefitting veterans with its inaugural Rods and Rings Car show on Saturday.
The New Braunfels Wedding Chamber is an organization that promotes wedding industry professionals in the Comal County area. The founders, President Rhonda Hollon and Vice President Jill McCarty discussed what goals and vision they wanted for the chamber in their vision statement. One of their goals was to do community outreach.
“So, we don't only want to benefit our vendors and members, we want to help the community,” McCarty said.
As they were approaching their one-year anniversary of the chamber, they decided they had not really done anything besides a wedding show in New Braunfels, which includes trying to think of something out of the box.
“We started off with who we really want to help, which is very near and dear to both of our hearts,” McCarty said.
That was the military.
“We all have a family member that has served in the military and so we really wanted to reach out and help some veteran organizations,” she said. “So, we decided on two organizations to donate to: 4 the Heroes Foundation, and the American Legion.”
Hollon’s father-in-law is in the American Legion and has been involved with it for many years. McCarty said Hollon has seen all of the good things that the local chapter has done for local veterans.
McCarty is good friends with a board member on the 4 the Heroes Foundation, which helps veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder and are having a hard time readjusting to regular civilian life.
The organization takes veterans out on adventures such as hunting and fishing and helps them to get out and about.
“And I love that, I think that's great,” McCarty said. “So together we decided instead of just choosing one organization that we wanted to benefit both.”
Cars: why not?
The women also decided to do something to get more people involved: a car show.
McCarty’s husband is a big car person, and they know a lot of people who are car people, and they have friends who are in organizations for car fanatics.
“So, we thought, why not?” McCarty said.
And the plans began.
The car show, entitled Rods and Rings Car & Truck Show & Benefit will feature cars and trucks from the 1900s to the 2000s
“We didn't want to get too boxed in because we wanted to make it available to more people,” McCarty said. “So, we thought, ‘Let's get the older model cars all the way up to the cars that we probably drove in high school,’ because we're kind of getting to that point where those cars that we used to drive are nostalgic to us.”
Those wanting to enter their cars and trucks in the show can visit the event’s Facebook page or Eventbrite and pay $20.
The event will also offer various sponsorship packages in Gold (minum $250), Platinum (minimum $500), and Diamond (minimum $1000).
Vendors wanting to set up a booth can pay $50.
Another feature will be a pin-up queen contest. Only 20 people can apply for the contest and contestants must be 18 years of age or older. Additionally, when contestants arrive, they must be “decent and presentable,” no bikinis or outfits showing too much skin.
To enter is free. If people see there are no more tickets available, then it means that spots have filled up.
The New Braunfels Pinups will have some of their members help out at the event, as well, and they will have a table there, too. That way, those who are interested in joining can sign up with the group. They also do community outreach.
The event includes raffles, a silent auction, food and beverages.
The car show will be held Saturday, August 24, at Freiheit Village, 2032 Central Plaza, at 10 a.m.
For tickets and sponsorships, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/rods-and-rings-tickets-62898106931.
For more information, email the New Braunfels Wedding Chamber at nbweddingchamber@gmail.com.
