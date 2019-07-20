U.S. Army veteran Bill Morgan doesn’t want people to call his motorcycle organization a club.
“It’s an association,” Morgan said. “It’s not about us.”
By that, he means that his nonprofit, the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association, Chapter 23-21 (Blackjacks) do things for people, specifically military veterans in need.
“Our motto is ‘Vets helping vets,’” said Morgan, who serves as the public relations officer. “If a veteran is in need or distress, they can come to any CVMA chapter and we try to come to their aid.”
Additionally, the nonprofit also supports any organization that supports veterans by either donating or participating in their cause.
They will have their inaugural event Saturday to raise funds for the veterans they help out. The event, Combat Vets Cookout, will be held at Gruene Harley-Davidson and they will sell barbecue plates, as well as beverages.
However, while the Facebook event says there will be cold beverages, Morgan said that’s only inside Gruene Harley-Davidson, where the Blackjacks will hold their cookout.
Every Saturday, visitors at Gruene Harley may enter the establishment and receive a free canned beer.
Stanley Paul, the team lead for Gruene Harley-Davidson’s marketing, said they would also have coffee and other basic beverages like water and soda.
But if attendees want to help out CVMA, they can purchase bottled water or sodas for $1 each. Barbecue plates will be $8.
In addition to food and beverages, the nonprofit will sell shirts they designed, reading, “I Support Combat Veterans,” for $25. They will also hold a raffle. Guests are not required to be in attendance if their ticket is chosen.
CVMA is a national organization with chapters all over the U.S., as well as overseas in Germany and South Korea. The membership consists of Armed Forces veterans who were in combat and who ride motorcycles as a hobby.
CVMA 23-21 is a new chapter in the area, as well as the newest in Texas.
“It’s no different than some of the other chapters here,” Morgan said. “Every time we meet, we have 50-50 drawings, sell shirts that we designed.”
And of course, assist veterans. CVMA has held coat drives and toy drives, participate in city stand downs in helping homeless vets and attended funerals of veterans or members of other chapters.
If one chapter is unable to assist a veteran in need, then the veteran will be passed on to another chapter that can offer the assistance.
In order to become a full member, veterans must have been in combat or of a foreign war (e.g. Vietnam, Afghanistan), be of good character, and they must own and operate a motorcycle of 500 cylinder capacity.
If a veteran who has never deployed still wants to be a part of the association, then they must be of good character and own and operate a motorcycle of 500cc.
There is also membership for auxiliary, but applicants must be a spouse, widow or widower of member in good standing.
The Combat Vets Cookout will start at 11 a.m. at Gruene Harley-Davidson, 1288 Loop 337. Cash or card will be accepted.
For more information on CVMA 23-21, visit www.cvmatx2321.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.