A local nonprofit will deliver tens of thousands of fresh diapers to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children for its many foster babies on Tuesday.
In February, New Braunfels Kiwanis had a drive with multiple drop boxes in places like schools, churches and local businesses.
In its third year the drive collected 14,408 diapers compared to last year’s 11,976, and 18,906 wipes compared to 16,474.
New Braunfels Kiwanis secretary Jan Clark said she is grateful for everyone’s help.
“We exceeded what we did last year and had more people come on board,” Clark said. “This seems to be happening every year, people are like ‘Oh that’s what you’re doing, we want to help.’”
Clark has invited students, advisors and businesses to the St. Jude’s campus at 652 Old Bear Creek Road to help unload the three vehicles of diapers and wipes. More people are welcome to help, she said.
The drive began when Clark moved to Comal County and she did not know which entity helped foster children. The St. Jude’s Ranch popped up in Google and she started the diaper drive.
“I’m a retired school teacher, so I see the impact on the school situation when foster kids are in school and have great needs,” Clark said.
Clark said last year students and volunteers posed in front of the massive amount of diapers and wipes to take pictures.
She said it was a fun event and the diapers ran out quickly.
“Last year the diapers took them about four months to go through, so that tells you how many babies they have,” Clark said. “This might last them at least five months but we need another organization to come behind us and do another drive because the need is great and it’s increasing.”
The campuses provide therapeutic residential foster care with a homelike environment and help with school and finding a forever home.
The New Braunfels campus works with teens who are either pregnant or have a child already, said Laci Bird, the St. Jude’s Ranch community outreach coordinator. They house 24 residents at a time, including the parents and children, Bird said.
“We’re making room to store these diapers and everyone is so excited and running around because we need to make room,” Bird said. “We’re just ecstatic, like ‘Where are we going to put all those?’”
St. Jude’s Ranch also has various programs helping foster children.
“We serve 250 kids daily through all of our programs,” Bird said. “We’re only 50% funded by the state, so it takes a village. Kids come and go and we never know how old babies are, they may be newborns or new residents come in with a toddler.”
With so many foster care children in need, Bird said she is thankful for the diaper drive which also promoted their mission.
“The amount of people that gave this year and the community knowing the need and giving back brings tears to my eyes,” Bird said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.