Senior citizens and children were among the many in the audience at the Free Young People’s Concert on Thursday at the McKenna Events Center.
That was the goal the Cactus Pear Music Festival wanted to achieve, according to the organization’s executive director, Renee Davis.
“We’re trying to show that music speaks to any age,” she said.
The music was the same pieces that would be played at the CPMF’s other concert in New Braunfels on the same night, Romancing the Notes, but for the young and young at heart, the music was shortened to an easier-to-digest length.
Davis said it’s just the right amount for the crowd.
However, she added that while the music from the FYP concert was shortened, it isn’t dumbed down.
“What an 8-year-old can sit through, and what a 70-year-old can sit through can be different,” Davis said. “And the pieces they enjoyed would be different, or the parts of the program.”
Davis said this also helps with the seniors who are unable to stay awake for two-and-a-half hours.
She said she took the time to visit the retirement community around the area a few weeks ago. Some of the people within the community do not have transportation, so the activities director would set up the trip for them.
“We know that the seniors already have a love for classical music — they grew up with it,” Davis said.
Some of the young attendees, she said, are as young as 4 years old.
“When they’re sitting next to a senior, they’re enjoying these pieces and that’s romancing notes for them. It’s pretty amazing,” Davis said.
After the concert ended, children were able to decorate cookies with toppings, courtesy of the Friends of CPMF.
“The kids love it,” Davis said. “And it’s a great way to help us fill that musical message that they learned.”
Kids sometimes draw a music note on the cookie, or an instrument like a violin. Sometimes they create what they felt, so a happy face may be drawn.
“It made me calm. It made me want to take a nap, and that’s okay,” Davis said. “Music makes us all feel differently.”
The CPMF is in its 23rd season, and the goal of the nonprofit is to promote classical and chamber music in intimate settings.
Money from ticket sales from the Romancing the Notes concerts will go toward the CPMF’s scholarship fund, the Young Artist Program, in order to keep the classical music art alive. Receiving this award allows young artists to play alongside the players in the CPMF, as well as be tutored and mentored by them.
For more information on the Cactus Pear Music Festival, visit www.cpmf.us/.
