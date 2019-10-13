A local 20-year-old New Braunfelser with autism is making a name for himself in the national art community.
Original artwork created by Jake Marks, a Comal Independent School District student in the Life Bridges transition program, will be featured on the cover of the Attainment Company’s 2020 catalog after being selected through an annual cover contest.
Depicting himself surrounded by many of the characters he loves watching on TV and even some original characters, Jake Marks’ submission depicted this year’s theme, “What inspires me to learn?”
Jake Marks said he is thrilled to be named winner, and his first reaction was disbelief.
“I was like, ‘No way, really?’” Jake Marks said. “I thought at first I’d lost (because we hadn’t heard back), so I was sad but then when I realized I won, I told all my relatives and friends.”
Many of his relatives and friends have served as inspiration for him during his art career, Jake Marks said.
“Many of my friends here (at Life Bridges) and a spattering of others inspire me,” he said. “I’m also inspired by many official animators and voice actors.”
Along with being featured on the magazine cover, Jake Marks received $500, which he said he is saving to go toward helping start his own production company someday.
“It will be called JJM Productions Incorporated,” Jake Marks said.
Jake’s mother, Debbie Marks, said she is so excited for her son and very proud of him.
“We all knew he could do it; we’re thrilled,” Debbie Marks said. “His autism doesn’t hold him back at all; he’s an amazing young man.”
Marks has been a student in Comal ISD since he was in elementary school and joined Life Bridges two years ago. Life Bridges is a program that helps students with disabilities who are 18 to 21 years old and who have completed their public-school education, by providing transitional services for students, including independent life skills, vocational training and more.
Jake Marks said he would love to be an artist and puppeteer for the Muppets someday, as well as a voice actor.
Jake Marks said he was told about the program by one of his coaches at Life Bridges.
“Ms. K told me about it,” he said. “I was really excited to see a sneak preview of the magazine with my work on the cover.”
Marks is the first winner of the competition from Texas.
“He’s representing the whole state, the whole city and all of Comal ISD,” said Jimmy Gammon, one of Jake’s teachers. “We’re just all very proud of him.”
For more information about the Life Bridges transitional program, visit https://lb.comalisd.org.
