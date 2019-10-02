With more than $1 billion in funding for projects across the area over the next few years, planners are looking for local input on the region’s transportation needs.
The Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host two public meetings this week — one in Seguin on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and one in New Braunfels on Thursday, Oct. 3 — to discuss updates on the Transportation Improvement Program, or TIP, and to gather comments on local transportation needs.
AAMPO’s draft fiscal year 2021-24 TIP is proposing more than $1 billion in federal, state and local funding for projects across Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe and Kendall Counties. The TIP outlines AAMPO’s short-range transportation plan for the region.
“Learn more about the transportation projects that are expected to receive federal funding in the region’s FY 2021-2024 TIP,” the agency says about the session. “Provide your feedback on important issues including active transportation, traffic congestion, roadway safety and public transportation.”
Residents can participate in person or online. The Guadalupe County meeting will be held at Seguin Public Library at 313 W. Nolte Street and starts at 6 p.m. The Comal County meeting will be at New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center at 375 S. Castell Ave. and starts at 6 p.m.
The Kendall County and Bexar County meetings took place last week on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26.
Those who are unable to attend in person can visit www.alamoareampo.org/yourmove until Oct. 3.
“Our online public meeting makes it easy to be part of the planning process,” the flier said. “Watch the presentation that will be given at the public meeting, indicate your concerns about congestion, safety, public transportation and bicycle/ pedestrian infrastructure. Lastly, provide feedback on projects in our short range transportation plan.”
Input will be shared with local and state transportation agencies and AAMPO’s Transportation Policy Board to help inform on future investments, and to serve as potential project ideas for the next call for projects in fall of 2020.
AAMPO funds projects through the Surface Transportation Block Grant, Transportation Alternatives and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program.
For more information contact Jeanne Geiger at 210-227-8651 or by email at geiger@alamoareampo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.