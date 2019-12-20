The Loop 337 expansion project takes another step toward completion at 9 a.m. Friday, when additional southbound lanes will open from the State Highway 46 bridge to Oak Run Parkway.
Hernan Rozemberg, Texas Department of Transportation’s San Antonio-area public information officer, said the switch — previously projected to open in early 2020 — will affect drivers turning onto the loop from Oak Run Parkway.
“Left turns will no longer be permitted for drivers turning from eastbound Oak Run Parkway onto northbound Loop 337,” he said. “To head
northbound on Loop 337, drivers will need to turn right onto southbound Loop 337 and use the turnaround at Stone Crossing Drive.”
Reconstruction of existing lanes will begin in areas where southbound traffic shifted into the new lanes; one northbound lane will remain open as crews finish those activities. Road signs have been placed to direct drivers through the new roadway configuration.
The National Weather Service predicts a 30% chance of rain Thursday night and an 80% chance all day Friday — possibly delaying the new lanes until Saturday, Rozemberg said.
“We’d like to remind the traveling public to please pay attention to and follow construction signage, remain aware and use caution when traveling through the work zone,” he said. “Please do keep in mind that moving over and/or slowing down when approaching work crews is state law.”
Loop 337’s $45 million expansion into a four-lane divided highway, including pedestrian access, bridges and signals in a 6-mile stretch between Interstate 35 and Hillcrest Drive, began in November 2017 and projected to be completed by late 2021. For more, visit www.txdot.gov and enter “Loop 337” in the search box.
Other TxDOT area projects
Will Lockett, TxDOT New Braunfels-area district engineer said crews hoped to open Interstate 35’s reconfigured northbound exit ramp to Farm-to-Market Road 306 before Christmas.
TxDOT closed the northbound entrance ramp north of the Business 35/South Kowald Lane intersection in early October to convert it into an extended exit ramp. Engineers pushed up the date to complete work, expected to take two months, by the holidays.
The ramp reversal is the first major step in converting the I-35/FM 306 intersection into a partial Displaced Left Turn (DLT) configuration similar to the State Highway 80/I-35 junction in San Marcos.
Lockett, appearing at New Braunfels City Council’s Dec. 9 meeting, said maintenance and spot repair work is progressing well on sections of Farm-to-Market Roads 1863 and 2673, with similar work completed on portions of FM 306.
