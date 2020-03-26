For decades, Tye Preston Memorial Library has provided a place for individuals and groups to meet and socialize. That in-person community contact began to wind down over the last month and finally came to a screeching halt in wake of concerns for the safety and wellbeing of the public as well as the staff.
The “temporarily closed” sign went up on March 23, canceling all on-site events, programs and services for the time being.
“Guidelines from the CDC and state and local authorities urge all of us to work from home and to limit social gatherings,” Library Director Roxanna Deane wrote in a newsletter update sent to patrons last week. “The health and safety of TPML customers and staff is of highest priority, This is a difficult time for everyone and a real hardship for some.”
While operations have been suspended, Deane encourages the community to access the wide variety of electronic resources for all ages that can be accessed online at tpml.org, adding that you’ll “find books and databases ranging from light reading to serious research.”
For families with children and teens at home, there’s a plethora of page links with lessons, educational games and more.
It all starts at tpml.org and then click on the Resource Center. From there you can access sites for children and teens.
While some of the electronic resources require that you log in with your TPML library card, the TumbleBooks company has given participating libraries the ability to offer the services to people without library cards through the end of August. Links to these resources are on the TPML homepage.
This includes TumbleBookLibrary, an online collection of animated, talking picture books that teach young children the joys of reading; TumbleMath, a resource of math picture books, lesson plans, and quizzes; and Teen BookCloud, an eBook database for grades 7-12.
For adults, TumbleBooks is providing free access to the Audio BookCloud, which offers unlimited streaming access to the online audio book collection, and Romance BookCloud.
Folks with a TPML library card have even more resources available. Jamie N. Poer, TPML Public Services Librarian, reminds us that they have numerous electronic resources available to help you spend your time at home. Brush up on your computer skills with Learning Express; learn a new craft with Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center; or find a recipe for some exotic dish on A to Z World Food.
When it comes to staying in the know with current events, Poer recommends Newsbank.
“Newsbank is a database that allows access to digital versions of articles and newspapers from around the country,” Poer said.
To assist patrons, Poer has even created quick links to some news sources that are of special interest to local residents, such as the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, the Austin American-Statesman and the San Antonio Express-News. You can also read articles from a wide range of magazine titles.
Researching your family tree? Then you may be interested in knowing that Ancestry could soon be available to TPML cardholders working from home, says Deane.
“We are working with Proquest, which distributes the Library edition of Ancestry,” Deane said. “Usually you have to be in the library to use this service. We are hopeful that our patrons will be able to use their time at home to work on their family history.” Updates will be posted on the library’s website.
If you have any questions after visiting tpml.org, Deane invites you to reach out to the staff by emailing information@tpml.org or texting 830-253-4942. You can also send a message from the TPML Facebook page.
While the library building is locked, the gates to the property will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“People are welcome to come use the public wifi, sit on the porch, and use the walking trails and enjoy the butterfly garden as well as the bluebonnets in full bloom,” Deane said, adding and stressing, “as long as you use appropriate social distancing, of course.”
