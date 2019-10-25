For anyone who’s ever wanted to spend a day on Canyon Lake but doesn’t have the time or money to manage a boat, there’s an app for that.
GetMyBoat, being hailed as the “Uber of Boats” around the world, has come to Canyon Lake and is helping connect boat owners with folks interested in renting a boat.
The app, which functions very similarly to Airbnb, allows renters to browse boat options and to rent anywhere from an hour on a boat to a whole day for between $125 and $250 per hour.
“Our platform is also free for boat owners who are looking to rent their boat out,” said Val Streif, head of marketing for GetMyBoat. “They are only charged a small fee when someone actually rents their boat, so it’s also a great marketing tool for interested boaters.”
GetMyBoat was created in 2013 and first exploded in popularity in San Francisco and Miami, Streif said.
“We’ve been in Austin for a couple years now, but we just now started to come into the smaller lake communities,” Streif said. “We came to the Canyon Lake area earlier this year, for the summer season.”
The app offers users more options than they’d likely be able to get if renting straight through a marina and helps connect people to a variety of experiences as well, Streif added.
“You can get a boat with a captain or without, depending on your experience with boats,” Streif said. “We have expeditions on there as well — anything from parasailing and scuba diving charters to kayaking and canoeing.”
The renter demand has been almost exceeding how many boaters are on the app, making it a great moneymaker for boaters, Streif said.
“People are wanting to rent boats, people really want to get out on the water,” Streif said. “Millennials don’t want to own a boat but are really wanting to rent.”
A user gets on GetMyBoat and then is able to browse option photos, prices and experience, Streif said.
“We have a boat and experience right for anybody,” she said. “We are seeking to standardize boat renting and make it easier for folks to have water experiences.”
Once someone is interested, they can select an option and the boat owner can propose a cost, which the renter can accept, rebute or cancel, Streif said.
“We have a great 24 hour customer service team for anyone who needs help as well,” she added.
The app is available for iOS or Android, making it accessible to anyone with a smart phone, she added.
“We hope to help everyone enjoy the autumn sunshine and outdoors,” she said.
For more information about GetMyBoat, visit www.getmyboat.com.
