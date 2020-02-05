Gruene reminisced on the old cowboy days as The Greater Randolph Area Trail Riders Association, or GRA-TRAils, made the trek through town on their way to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rode on Tuesday. This is the 22nd year that the group will make the seven-day ride, beginning in Buda and making its way through San Marcos, Gruene, New Braunfels, Schertz and into San Antonio. “This might be our best year yet,” Shaun Wamer, Trail Boss said, thanking the good weather, police escorts and amount of people that have come out to greet the group as they make their way through various towns. Pepper Honeycut, right, talks to curious event attendees about her horse, Sky, during the Annual Rodeo Trail Ride in Gruene on Tuesday, Feb. 04, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
