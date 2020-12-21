After medical exams, a veterinarian has confirmed that Santa’s reindeer team is healthy and ready for this year’s Christmas Eve flight.
“After a full examination and review of their medical records, I’m pleased to say that Santa’s reindeer are healthy and in great shape and ready to fly on Christmas Eve,” said Dr. Douglas Kratt, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association and official veterinarian of the North Pole, in a statement. “COVID-19 may have disrupted our lives and led to the cancellation of a lot of our plans, but it won’t stop Santa and his reindeer from delivering your presents this year — assuming you’ve been good.”
