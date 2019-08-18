The New Braunfels Independent School District Trustees will meet on Monday to discuss tax rates as well as vote approving the 2019-2020 Student Code of Conduct.
In June, the Board of Trustees approved the 2019-2020 NBISD budget, where a proposed tax of $1.3058 per $100 was also approved. Meanwhile the maintenance and operations tax of $.97 for the debt service fund was proposed at $.3358.
Thus, the board will vote on whether or not to adopt the tax rate of $1.2958 per $100 valuation.
Also on the agenda is the consideration of converting two special education positions.
As of June 4, the special education student population is at 921, a 2.7% increase from 2015.
Since 2015, NBISD’s special education program had functioned with three administrators. With the population increase, there is a need for more supervision and monitoring of the SE staff and services.
The budget consideration suggests converting two existing positions. The salary cost will increase would range between $7,165 to $10,000. Because there is an increase in federal funds, local funds will not be used.
Also on the action item list:
• Approval for participation in 2013 purchasing co-op
• Approval of investment reports
• Approval of Special Education service providers/consulting
• Approval of NBISD 2019-2020 Student Code of Conduct
• Approval of free Pre-K for public school educators
• Authorizing the superintendent to convey utility easements for all bond-related construction sites
•Authorizing the superintendent to negotiate for architectural services
•Approval of the 2019-2020 general fund budget amendment
•Approval of revised 2019-2020 hiring schedule implementing the proposed stipend adjustments.
The board will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, August 19, at the NBISD Education Center Board Room, 430. West Mill.
For more information, visit nbisd.org.
