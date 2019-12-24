Nearly five years after a 23-year-old New Braunfels woman was found shot to death on a city sidewalk, two suspects have been charged with her murder.
New Braunfels police said two men have been charged with capital murder in the May 21, 2015, death of Samantha Miranda, who police discovered lying on the sidewalk in the 900 block of the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road.
David Ferguson, NBPD communications coordinator, said Joseph Christopher “Joey” Austin Jr., 23, of Avondale, Louisiana, and De Hieu Nguyen, 41, of Harvey, Louisiana, were served with arrest warrants charging they killed Miranda during the commission of a robbery.
“It is believed that Joseph Austin Jr. was the actual shooter while De Nguyen was the getaway driver during the robbery/homicide,” Ferguson said. “At the time the arrest warrants were served, both suspects were already incarcerated in the Jefferson Parish Jail on unrelated charges.”
New Braunfels Police Department officers, responding to report of gunshots fired around 12:45 a.m. on May 21, 2015, found Miranda, a former Canyon High School student and waitress at the Iron Horse Grill, on the sidewalk on the southbound side of the 900 block of South Interstate 35 outside LoneStar Fiberglass Pools.
Police immediately began investigating the death as a homicide, learned the victim’s identity and began tracking down leads, Ferguson said at the time. Police were able to learn some details about what happened but were not enough to track down Miranda’s killer.
Ferguson said a dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the scene of the homicide moments after the crime.
“Over the last 4½ years, NBPD detectives have tirelessly pursued leads in this case in an attempt to identify those responsible,” Ferguson said. “That exhaustive investigation has included hundreds of hours of interviews, extensive forensic investigation, and numerous search warrants and subpoenas.”
Ferguson said detectives with NBPD’s criminal investigations division traveled to Jefferson Parish and interviewed “two potential suspects” on Dec. 3.
“Based on the statements made by the suspects during those interviews, combined with evidence already obtained throughout the course of the 4½-yearlong investigation, detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for each of those suspects,” Ferguson said.
Bond for each suspect was set at $750,000. Joseph Austin Jr. was extradited and booked into Comal County Jail early Monday morning. Ferguson said De Nguyen is still awaiting extradition back to Comal County.
Ferguson thanked several agencies for their assistance, including the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, San Antonio Police Department, Comal County Metro Narcotics Task Force, Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after her daughter’s death, Lilian Miranda said Samantha, the mother of two boys, was a great and caring person with an outstanding personality.
“NBPD is thankful that we were able to provide at least some form of closure to the family in this case,” Ferguson said.
