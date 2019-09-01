Ever wanted to feel what negative 300 degrees Fahrenheit feels like? There’s a place for that.
New Braunfel’s-located Central Texas Cryotherapy offers a “natural reboot” by placing customers in a cryotherapy chamber for three minutes in extremely cold temperatures. Under new owners as of May, Central Texas Cryotherapy also offers clients holistic health approaches such as an infrared sauna, compression therapy and an oxygen bar, which will also offer a CBD infusion starting next week.
The only cryotherapy location in town, co-owner Jordan Bates said one of her favorite parts about owning and managing the office is seeing regulars.
“People start to see real results after a month of doing it every couple of days,” Bates said. “I love the holistic health approach … I just love helping people with sports recovery or with chronic pain through our treatments here.”
A former Tennis athlete, Bates holds a nutrition and wellness degree from Texas State University and has managed the location for about a year.
“I did it for my first time here, right before I started working here,” Bates said. “I had just started working out again with weights and I was really sore and it just flushed out all that lactic acid, I wasn’t sore anymore.”
The office hosts a whole-body cryotherapy chamber or a localized cryotherapy wand, Bates said.
“I do it regularly, about once a week,” Bates said. “It’s not too bad actually, but it’s like your body goes numb and goes to sleep.”
Cyrotherapy is great for inflammation, and helps folks with chronic pain, Bates said.
“it really flushes that out of the body and helps with energy levels, deeper sleep — it’s great for anyone with any autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, or pain management,” she said.
Co-owner Michael Fuller said his favorite part of the business is seeing people come back and tell them about how much the therapies have helped them.
“People come back in saying ‘My knee doesn’t hurt anymore,’ or ‘I slept the best I ever have,’” Fuller said.
Fuller said he’d love to continue to grow the business and someday get a light bed (which is said to help lower blood pressure and help with skincare) as well.
“I’m health conscious so when I saw the business for sale last year it piqued my interest,” Fuller said. “Adding CBD as an option on our oxygen bar was an easy quick thing we could add on and will helpfully help people with their pain and anxiety.”
Central Texas Cryotherapy is located at 2163 Stephens Place, Suite 103. and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, and 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Central Texas Cryotherapy is closed Mondays.
For more information, visit https://centraltexascryo.com or call (830) 387-4050.
