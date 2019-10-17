A man accused of driving drunk and causing the death of a New Braunfels woman was among those listed in September grand jury indictments released last week by Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp.
Shane Salmon, 52, of New Braunfels, was driving a pickup truck that crashed into the rear of a flatbed truck, instantly killing 57-year-old Betty Gibson of New Braunfels on Dec. 30, 2018, said New Braunfels police, who investigated the accident that occurred around 11 p.m. on the northbound frontage road in the 4900 block of Interstate 35 South.
“The initial results of that investigation indicate that alcohol was a factor and the driver of the Ford F-350 is being investigated for intoxication manslaughter,” NBPD said in a statement released the next day.
A Comal County grand jury on Sept. 11, handed up indictments charging Salmon with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter. Both are second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. Salmon has remained free on $30,000 bond.
Also indicted was Tristan Blake Skidmore, 23, of New Braunfels, charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapons and one count of evading arrest with a motor vehicle “on or about the 12th day of March, 2019.” Both felony charges were enhanced to first- and second-degree felonies due to Skidmore’s previous felony conviction in 2014.
Skidmore is awaiting trial on several previous indictments charging three counts each of failure to register as a sex offender and tampering with government records, each second- and third-degree felonies, and possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone. He has remained in the Comal County Jail since March 13 under bonds in excess of $360,000.
Billy Don Martin, 67, was indicted on four counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, listed on separate dates and months during 2013.
There were no criminal case records or booking records for Martin in Comal County or Guadalupe County. The indictment listed NBPD as the investigating agency and his bond on the five charges totaled $100,000.
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp recently announced the following grand jury indictments handed up on Sept. 11:
Billy Don Martin — Continuous sexual abuse of young child; indecency with a child-sexual contact, four counts
Ikaika Phillip Aipelena Thoren — Aggravated kidnapping
Christopher Salos Amador — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Tristan Skidmore — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts
Andrew Anthony Abad — Assault family violence by impeding breath with a prior conviction; assault family violence with a prior conviction; Continuous violence against family
Shane Salmon — Intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle; manslaughter
