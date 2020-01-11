Local Republicans looking to make an electoral pitch to GOP voters will get their chance later this month.
The Comal County Republican Party and New Braunfels Republican Women are hosting a forum featuring county and state March 3 primary candidates at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Freiheit’s Village Venue, 2032 Central Plaza in New Braunfels.
Comal County GOP Chair Sue Piner said the event will feature incumbents and newcomers seeking county and state offices.
“We will open with a meet-and-greet and light refreshments at 6 p.m. and the program will start around 6:30 or 6:45 p.m., depending on the number of candidates appearing,” she said.
The party said all Republican candidates on the Comal County primary ballot have been invited to attend, as well as U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and District 21 U.S. Rep. Chip Roy.
“This is an opportunity for voters to meet and greet these candidates and learn about their qualifications and vision for the position they seek,” its Facebook post said.
Piner said she expects Cornyn or Steve Munisteri, who served as GOP Texas party chair from 2010-15, to appear.
“Munisteri worked for President (Donald) Trump in the White House and was sent back to help get Sen. Cornyn reelected,” she said. Piner said Cornyn’s primary opponents, Dwayne Stovall, Mark Yancey, Virgil Bierschwale and John Anthony Castro have also been invited.
Roy is unopposed for reelection in the March 3 primary, which features three GOP candidates seeking to unseat Democratic District 35 U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who has a primary challenger in Rafael Alcoser III.
Several local GOP races will be contested in the primary: Precinct 1 commissioner; tax assessor-collector; 433rd district court justice; District 5 board of education commissioner; and constable’s races in Precincts 1, 3 and 4.
“Candidates who are unopposed will have two minutes to speak, with those who are opposed getting four minutes,” Piner said.
Democrats planning event
Comal County Democratic Party Chair Gloria Meehan said she is arranging a multi-county event featuring state candidates. Meehan, Stephanie Phillips, again seeking the District 73 Texas House seat; Lindsey Poisel (Precinct 1 commissioner) and Collette Nies (Precinct 3 commissioner) are the lone local Democrats on the Comal primary ballot.
Twelve candidates are seeking the nomination for U.S. Senate; Wendy Davis and Jennie Lou Leeder are running for the District 21 U.S. House seat; two are running for District 5 on the state board of education, and several are seeking Democratic nods for railroad commissioner and statewide justiceships.
“Most local events have been meet-and-greets for Senate candidates and for the District 21 House seat,” Meehan said. “We’re planning more, but don’t have any on the books yet.
“We hope to have more candidates visit through our partnership with other counties, but also hope to get more of them into Comal County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.