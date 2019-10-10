It’s time to wine.
The New Braunfels Downtown Association will be conducting the 14th annual Wine Stroll from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight. Designated wine stops will allow partakers to taste wine while shopping and enjoying downtown New Braunfels.
Attendees can purchase a $10 commemorative wineglass and a wine stroll passport, which, if they can retrieve 10 stamps, can be used to enter drawings for gift baskets and gift certificates.
“We have some pretty great prizes folks can checkout by (the DTA) booth,” said Nathan Manlove, president of the DTA.
Manlove said there would be 25 different “wine stops” on the stroll at participating businesses — four more than last year. Each will have wine to sample while attendees peruse the downtown shops.
“Wine stroll is basically where businesses serve wine to folks and we have people come down from all over,” Manlove said.
Manlove said the event is a chance for people to come see the city’s beautiful downtown area, and for attendees to mingle and enjoy some wine while also doing some shopping.
“We will have 650 glasses this year,” Manlove said. “Last year we sold out of the 500, so get there quick if you want to get your commemorative glass.”
Wine stroll also serves as a fundraiser for the New Braunfels Downtown Association, Manlove said.
All of the funds will get put back into downtown’s beautification and improvements and marketing for downtown businesses.
"We’re looking at trying to get some wayfinding signage, so that’s a big initiative for the DTA,” Manlove said. “The city is doing great on driving wayfinding signs, and we want to get some for downtown as well.”
Passports and glasses can be purchased at a DTA booth at 401 Main Plaza in front of Moody Bank. For more information, visit https://downtownnewbraunfels.com/about-dta/.
“It’s just a lot of fun, it’s going to be great weather in a beautiful downtown, we’re really looking forward to it,” Manlove said.
