A New Braunfels man charged with several counts of indecency of a child involving sexual contact and a Hutto man recently sentenced for family violence assault and repeatedly violating bond conditions are among recent indictments issued by a Comal County grand jury.
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp last week released the list of October indictments handed up by the grand jury on Oct. 9.
Included are Adam Ralph Beers, 28, of New Braunfels, facing one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and four counts of indecency with a child, all stemming from incidents allegedly occurring between March 2015 and June 2018. Beers, jailed since July 18, 2018, remains in Comal County Jail under bonds totaling $95,000.
On Friday, 207th District Court visiting Judge Dan Mills sentenced Elio Hugo Garfias, 45, of Hutto, to 20 years in prison for assaulting a family member and repeatedly violating bond conditions associated with his case, first filed in 2015. Garfias’ recent indictment alleges he tampered with a witness “on or about” Oct. 7, 2019 — just days prior to his Oct. 9 conviction by a Comal County jury on the prior charges.
No information was immediately available Tuesday from the DA’s office on whether it intends to prosecute Garfias on that indictment. It’s also unclear if Garfias still remains in Comal County Jail, where records indicate he has been held since March 8, 2019.
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp recently announced the following grand jury indictments, handed up Oct. 9. Each is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:
Adam Ralph Beers — Continuous sexual abuse of a young child; Indecency with a child-sexual contact, four counts
Elio Hugo Garfias — Tampering with a witness
Jared Lewis Campbell — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram; Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 and 400 grams
Kimberly Ann Felan-Aguilar — Evading arrest with
a vehicle
Barbara Bullock Masterson — Driving while intoxicated-third arrest or more
Lindsey Alexis Whetstone-Atkinson — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
Raymond Rodrick Smith — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
Juan Fernando Lara — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, under 1 gram
Donna Sue Byerly — Failure to appear-bail jumping
Amayrani Luna-Galaviz — Endangering a child
Randall Glenn Lambright Jr. — Family violence assault-impeding breath or circulation
Arehn Talon Garza — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 and 4 grams
Timothy Alan Pearson — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
William Randy Suitor — Failure to appear-bail jumping
Gilbert Gonzales — Driving while intoxicated-third arrest or more
Trevon Deonte Marquis Relford — Theft between $2,500 and $30,000; burglary of a building
Kenneth Kevion DeLoch — Theft between $2,500 and $30,000; burglary of a building
Russell Lee Glover — Failure to appear-bail jumping, three counts
Suzanne Frances Adams — Failure to appear-bail jumping, three counts
Stuart Jerry Hines — Failure to appear-bail jumping, two counts
Amanda June Chavira — Failure to appear-bail jumping
