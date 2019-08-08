The Lindheimer Chapter recently opened applications for its annual certification class of Texas Master Naturalists, which begins in October.
Marilyn McFarland, communications committee chair, said the chapter, named after botanist and naturalist Ferdinand Lindheimer, serves Comal County. It annually graduates 30 certified naturalists who complete coursework covering archeology, ecology, geology, land management, water resources, climate, plants, birds, mammals, reptiles, fish and insects.
Following their orientation in October, students will spend the next 12 months attending classes, held on the first Tuesday of each month, between 6-9 p.m. They must also attend at least two field trips (with the option to attend more) to areas such as Honey Creek State Natural Area, Bracken Bat Cave and Canyon Lake Gorge.
The Texas Master Naturalist program, sponsored by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, provides community education, outreach and service programs dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas. Certified naturalists must maintain their status by completing at least eight advanced training hours and 40 volunteer hours each year.
“In 2018, 169 Lindheimer chapter members obtained 2,635 advanced training hours and provided 19,945 volunteer hours, with an estimated value of $450,000,” said McFarland, adding the chapter has contributed 165,491 volunteer hours in service to the county since its founding in 2000.
Lindheimer chapter naturalists choose locations of volunteer hours from among 75 approved projects that meet the criteria of service, education, outreach, conservation, preservation or citizen science in support of the natural world at state, city and county parks; develop and maintain butterfly gardens, nature trails and natural areas; and provide community and youth education. Outreach is provided at local events, festivals and fairs in the county.
The Lindheimer chapter also offers the Program to Assist Landowners (PAL) program, which assists and advises property owners on land-management skills and helping them on ways to improve soil, attract birds and bees, use native plants and control invasive species. Chapter members are eligible for advanced training and certification as Texas Water Specialists.
Lindheimer Chapter holds monthly meetings, free and open to the public, every third Thursday at Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 South Access Road in Canyon Lake.
To apply for Texas Master Naturalist classes or for more on Lindheimer chapter programs, visit www.txmn.org/lindheimer/ or the chapter’s Texas Master Naturalist TMN Facebook page.
