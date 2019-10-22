The 2020 census will be the first census that can be answered online — and the U.S. Census Bureau is hard at work talking to people about the new aspects of filling out the questionnaire.
The League of Women Voters, Comal Area invited partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau Richard Castanon and New Braunfels Complete Count Committee Member Maria Saenz-Rodriguez to answer questions about the 2020 census last week.
Rather than automatically receiving the questionnaire in the mail, residents across the country will receive an “invitation,” Castanon said.
“There’s a new way to do things, it’s a new ball game,” Castanon said. “We want to put that intent out there — it can be done on your phone on the internet, on paper — but you must now request the paper form — or by calling a number.”
The invitation will have on it an access code and a website, Castanon explained. People will be able to go online to the address, put in their access code and fill it out — starting around the March timeframe.
“Census Day is April 1 — no, that’s not an April Fool’s joke,” Castanon said to several laughs from the audience. “People will start getting the invitations in February and March, with the online option going live on March 12, I believe it is.”
This is to help stagger responses so the system isn’t overloaded with users on April 1, he said.
“The last day to do the census will be July 30 — so on Aug. 1, you can no longer do it,” Castanon said.
Castanon said he understands this will likely be most difficult for seniors, who don’t like using the internet or who prefer phone or paper.
“We are trying to get it out there the how is different,” Castanon said. “This is why we’ve implemented complete count committees where we can — we’re trying to stoke awareness campaigns.”
The 2020 census is the first time these complete count committees have been put together in cities and counties all over the nation, Castanon said.
“I oversee 12 counties, which is a lot,” he said. “These committees are working hard to do awareness programs and when it comes time to do the census to motivate folks to do so.”
As a member of New Braunfels own committee or “CCC,” Maria Saenz-Rodriguez said the 20-member committee headed by Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Michael Meek is working hard to get the word out in Comal County.
“It’s very important we have everyone here fill out the census to get a complete count,” Rodriguez said. “It really comes down to money — we want to make sure we’re getting the federal dollars needed to this area.”
Castanon said it’s important to count everyone in your household — children, in-laws, anyone living in the house on the day it’s filled out.
“So that means if your college student is home for spring break, count them,” Castanon said. “Or talk to them about counting themselves in their college town, just make sure they get counted but not double counted.”
If someone has an in-law visiting, and they are there that week, count them — it’s important to make the census a cohesive snapshot of how many people are in an area at a certain day, he said.
“Use your common sense of course, but make sure children area also counted,” he said.
Each household fills out one questionnaire — it’s one per residence, he explained.
“We have canvassers working hard to reach the hard to reach folks, such as those in nursing homes, trailer parks or other group homes,” Castanon said.
Canvassers will also try to reach anyone who hasn’t filled out the census yet in the summer months, Castanon said.
“So really there’s four ways to fill it out, if you have to wait for a canvasser,” he said.
For more information regarding the 2020 census, Census Bureau operations and the employees performing the canvassing, contact the regional Census center at http://2020census.gov/contact-us/rcc and select “Dallas Regional Census Center.”
