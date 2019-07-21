On Thursday, officers with several law enforcement agencies arrested a 33-year-old New Braunfels man on a warrant charging him with possession of child pornography.
Texas Rangers, Department of Public Safety troopers, agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Braunfels Police Department officers arrested Michael Brian Keoughan without incident Thursday morning at a residence in the 2200 block of Falcon Way in New Braunfels.
The arrest affidavit, filed by a Texas Ranger and filed with the Guadalupe County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter, charges Keoughan with possession or promotion of child pornography on or about Nov. 5, 2018.
In May, a Homeland Security special agent requested assistance from Texas Rangers on the investigation of Keoughan after a computer application linked his internet address to uploads of three images of children engaging in sexual acts following a tip received during Homeland Security’s child exploitation investigation in January.
“The user’s IP address associated with the illegal activity was determined to be located in New Braunfels, Comal County, Texas,” the affidavit said. It also stated investigators were able to connect the user’s password to download materials from the site.
It took several months for federal officers to gain access Keoughan’s email address, service provider, home address and telephone number, resulting from summons issued and executed in June.
“On (Thursday) I made contact with Michael Keoughan, who was informed of the search warrant and agreed to participate in a non-custodial interview,” said the Ranger in the affidavit. “During the interview, Michael admitted to the possession and distribution of child pornography through applications such as KIK and Dropbox. He further confirmed the user name and the email address associated with the above described images.”
DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell credited all of the participating agencies responsible for the investigation and arrest. Keoughan was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on the second-degree felony, punishable by between 2 and 20 years in prison. He remained jailed Friday under $50,000 bond.
