An update on downtown renovations will be among items Comal County Commissioners will consider before hearings on the proposed 2020 budget and new tax rate when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
After a presentation by County Engineer Tom Hornseth and representatives from SpawGlass Contractors on the Landa/Annex Building project, commissioners will consider approving a change order for extra Landa Building renovations that will be charged to county ($192,688) and contractor ($4,880) contingency in the project.
They will also consider line-item budget transfers to cover sheriff’s office overtime, inmate extradition, district court and jury fund expenditures for the remainder of 2019.
They will then act on the proposed $110.9 million budget and combined tax rate of 37.7915 cents per $100 assessed property valuation.
In order, they will hold a public hearing on the 2020 proposed budget, then a hearing on proposed salaries for elected officials for 2020.
They will then discuss and consider adopting the budget and salaries for elected officials, then host a public hearing on the tax rate, which will have a second hearing Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Commissioners will also recognize Ida Y. Rodriguez for her 21 years of service with the juvenile probation department; receive comments from citizens and reports from staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, and also discuss and consider approving:
Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Waggener Ranch, Canyon Lake Village, Mystic Shores and Cypress Lake Gardens subdivisions.
Adopting a policy outlining the use and storage of public information on privately owned devices; an appointment to the Comal Trinity Groundwater Conservation District and refunds of two ad valorem tax overpayments in excess of $2,500.
An interlocal agreement with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles; renewing the county’s Ameriflex administrative services agreement for 2019-20; and purchases of various equipment used by county departments.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public.
To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.