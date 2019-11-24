New Braunfelsers can now check out an un-BEE-lievable show on Amazon Prime about beekeepers living right here in town.
New Braunfels’ Charlie Agar and his team of beekeepers, Al Fiedle and George Thomas, star in ‘Charlie Bee Company,’ a new reality TV pilot that is now available on the popular streaming service. The pilot, shot and edited by local video production company Iniosante Inc., has been ready to air since 2018 and has won a number of major awards at film festivals for being fun and interesting, said Ashley Scott Davison, CEO of Iniosante Inc.
“Amazon is a great platform to be on, it’s known the world over,” Davison said. “With the exception of Netflix, it has the most viewers for a streaming service, so we’re hoping that will help us launch the show.”
Davison reached out to Agar on Facebook in 2017 about producing an unscripted reality series based on the beekeeping work of Agar and his team. Agar himself also works in video production and when approached by Davison, Agar said he became interested in the project about his hobby.
“People know about the plight of pollinators, and the show is a great opportunity to both educate and share our passion for bees, beekeeping and the ecology of our beautiful Hill Country,” Agar said. “We’re pumped to get the pilot out there — this is so exciting to see the show air, and the feedback has been great. The biggest bit of feedback we’ve heard is, ‘We want to see more.’”
While the release of the pilot is a great first step, it’s still just the beginning, both Agar and Davison said.
“We’re still looking for partners, underwriters to complete season 1,” Agar said. “We’ve got some work to do.”
“The series hasn’t been picked up, just the pilot episode for right now,” Davison said. “We’re hoping that will help us launch, and we got a green light from PBS in Austin, so we have to have fundraisers and organize underwriters still.”
Fundraising would likely be from crowdsourcing, and would help spread the message about conservation, Davison said.
“Bees are hugely important,” Davison said. “It’s crazy, so many people understand there’s a problem with bees and so we have tons of people who want to see this show.”
The pilot lays the groundwork for the show, introducing Charlie, Al and George, and hitting on problems the men have to solve.
“The crazy thing about bees in Texas is all our honey bees are Africanized to some extent, so when the team goes to remove a hive it might only be 10% African or 90%, 100% and then it’s scary — I think the first time we shot a hive removal, I was stung 25 times in the leg,” Davison said. “And then I thought, ‘Okay, we’ve got ourselves a show here, Texas bees are no joke.”
There is no reality show about bees right now, which is why this would be an awesome premise, Davison said.
“If you look back, we all know about Pawn Stars now, but when you think about the idea for the show — it took several years to get that out there because the guy was like, ‘I want to do a show about a pawn shop’ — and the broadcasters were thinking ‘Who would watch it?’ Now it’s huge,” Davison said. “Charlie Bee Company is really like the next Snake City meets Dirty Jobs.”
Right now, Iniosante is looking for funding to produce a complete series of Charlie Bee Company, which would then air on KLRU-TV, Austin PBS, Davison said.
“And maybe not just in Austin but on PBS national, potentially, so if we find the right sponsor and can work to do crowd funding, we would potentially start shooting the first official season in early spring, as early as February or March,” Davison said.
The pilot episode is now available to rent and purchase on Amazon Prime and will be available to stream for free on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Agar and his team have asked that all who watch the pilot on Amazon leave a five-star review.
“More views and positive reviews will make it all the more likely to get this award-winning local series funded and produced,” Agar said.
To view the Charlie Bee Company pilot on Amazon Prime, go to lnkd.in/gZ84V6v.
For more information about Iniosante, visit iniosante.com.
