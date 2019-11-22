Southbound lanes of Alves Lane approaching State Highway 46 will be detoured beginning at 9 a.m. Friday and lasting through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The detour is necessary to construct stormwater and roadway improvements near the Alves Lane/SH 46 intersection as part of the Alves Lane Improvement Project funded in the city’s 2013 bond.
Southbound Alves Lane traffic will detour left onto Floating Star Drive and then right onto Oelkers Drive to connect back with SH 46. Northbound Alves Lane traffic from SH 46 will remain open to traffic. Work is expected to be completed within the timeframe, pending weather and other factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.