Dispelling misconceptions about the impacts of the year-long renovation of San Antonio Street’s Comal River Bridge, the spill gate failures on Lake Dunlap and the Schlitterbahn sale and ownership transition, came with a cost for the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.
New Braunfels City Council on Monday gave the go-ahead to apply reserve funds to balance a $93,358 shortfall in the CVB’s 2018-19 budget. The bureau’s annual outlay, $2,118,656 in 2018-19 and the same for 2019-20, incurred extra expenses while trying to allay concerns of tourists hesitant to visit the city.
“While two of those we couldn’t have planned for, the San Antonio bridge closure (was announced) after last year’s budget cycle,” Judy Young, CVB vice president, told council members. “If we had known, we could have (budgeted) for that in the next fiscal cycle.”
Young said changing the minds of tourists whose fears were sparked by negative reports in traditional and social media, required additional print and electronic advertising, website enhancements and multi-media pay-to-play press releases.
The CVB’s ad buys, previously negotiated in multi-year deals, are now contracted year-to-year — meaning there will be less to spend and fewer media buys to attract tourism next year.
HOT rates rebounding
Jared Werner, the city’s chief financial officer, said HOT revenues previously annually grew at rates ranging from between 4% to 10% , but began declining in recent years.
“The (shortfall) in revenues from the increased numbers of short-term rental properties had kept the CVB fund from growing at the same rate that it traditionally had,” he said.
In November, City Council approved an ordinance that stepped up penalties on short-term rental owners failing to file or delinquent with HOT
payments. Beginning with January payments for the month of December, the city implemented fees for delinquent reports and payments.
“It seems now the numbers are trending in the right direction,” Werner said.
Last March, the city enlisted LODGINGRevs, which created a short-term rental compliance system and automated licensing and tax remittance system, and is now tracking HOT properties for compliance and revenues.
Werner said revenues were up 12% through the first quarter of the city’s fiscal year — October, November and December. He said council’s budget amendment will be supported by reserves from the Hotel-Motel Tax Fund to replenish CVB’s deficit.
Werner credited a multi-pronged approach designed to turn around HOT revenues.
“Working with LODGINGrevs in identifying all short-term rental properties, a formal enforcement process that includes letters to non-compliant property owners, the revised penalty structure, and a full-time staffer dedicated to the administration of HOT reporting and collecting — all of those things we’ve put in place since the last fiscal year.”
In other action
Also Monday, council held a public hearing before unanimously voting to accept the city’s updated Roadway Impact Fee Study, which recommends higher collection fees from residential and non-residential developers and applied toward city road improvements.
After a Feb. 4 review by the Roadway Impact Fee Advisory Committee, council will consider approving the first reading of an ordinance with the new fee schedule on Feb. 10, and possibly final approval Feb. 24.
Council members on Monday also:
• Issued a proclamation honoring David Hartmann for promoting and preserving the city’s historical connection with Bad Kreuznach, Germany, and ancestral home of city founder Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels.
• Approved the mayoral appointments of Barry Williams and Sarah Dixon to the New Braunfels Housing Authority’s board of commissioners for terms ending Jan. 22, 2022.
• Appointed Dr. Kirstin Hossalla to the Animal Services Advisory Board for a term ending Nov. 1, 2022; re-appointed incumbents Brad Wehring as at-large representative and Adam Fellers as Greater New Braunfels Arts Council representative to the Arts Commission for terms ending Jan. 31, 2023.
• Approved submitting a $200,000 grant application to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Recreational Trail Grant Program to fund the creation of multiple trails at the city’s future sports complex. Parks and Recreation Director Stacey Dicke said the grant, if approved, would match 80% in state funds with the city’s 20% match from 2019 bond funds.
• Approved a memo of understanding to provide police services to New Braunfels Utilities; approved a professional services contract with M & S Engineers, Inc. to prepare a plan for expanding the city’s fiber network and soliciting competitive sealed proposals for the project.
• Approved the second and final readings of ordinances allowing the abandonment and sale of approximately 0.45-acre of public right-of-way at the terminus of North Houston Avenue; rezoning or special use permits for properties addressed at 2841 Goodwin Lane; 850 State Highway 46 South; 683 Albert Street and 676 S. Santa Clara Avenue; and updating city building design and occupation codes to comply with new state laws.
• Approved first readings of ordinances prohibiting through truck traffic on a portion of Airport Road; all-way stops at the intersection of Black Cloud Drive and Stratus Path.
• Approved first readings of ordinancesallowing proposed rezoning of properties at the State Highway 46 North/Oak Run Parkway intersection; 2360 Farm-to-Market Road 725; and 440 Kohlenberg Road.
• With several height and width conditions, voted 6-1 to approve a monument sign exceeding city sign standards for properties at 1523-1535 East Common Street; denied a similar proposal for a gas station at 855 W. Klein Road, which died for lack of a second.
City Council next meets in regular session at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.